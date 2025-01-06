Liberia: LWSC to Bring Piped Water to Five Counties in 2025

Monrovia — The Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) has unveiled an ambitious plan to deliver piped water to five counties, including Gbarpolu and Maryland, by the end of 2025, marking a major step toward improving access to clean water nationwide.

LWSC Managing Director Mo Ali made the announcement during a New Year gathering with employees at the corporation's headquarters in Fiamah, Sinkor. He emphasized that this initiative represents a significant effort to enhance the country's water infrastructure and address the pressing needs of underserved communities.

Ali disclosed that feasibility studies for new water supply systems in Kakata, Margibi County, and Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, have been completed, paving the way for project implementation. "By the end of 2025, piped water will be available in Gbarpolu, Maryland, and either Sinoe or River Gee counties," he said.

Support and Funding

The project has secured major backing from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which has committed financial and technical assistance. Additionally, the Liberian government is in advanced talks with the World Bank to secure $20 million for constructing a pipeline to supply water to the SKD Boulevard area in Monrovia.

For decades, many Liberian communities have struggled with limited or no access to clean water, relying on unsafe sources that pose significant health risks. The LWSC's initiative aims to close this gap, providing safe drinking water to thousands of households while reducing waterborne diseases.

Residents of the targeted counties have welcomed the plan, expressing hope that it will bring much-needed relief to their communities. "Access to clean water is long overdue. This project will change our lives," said a resident of Maryland County.

The planned water expansion is expected to not only improve public health but also drive economic development by creating jobs and supporting local businesses. Clean water access is a critical factor in improving quality of life and sustaining economic growth.

The LWSC has promised regular updates on the project's progress and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring clean, piped water becomes a reality for all Liberians.