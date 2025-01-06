Liberia: Grand Kru Technical College Welcomes Acting President With Jubilant Ceremony

Grand Kru — The administration, faculty, and staff of Grand Kru Technical College (GKTC) rolled out a warm and colorful welcome for the institution's Acting President, Prof. Dr. Josephus M. Gray, on Friday, January 3, 2025. The event, held in the conference room of GKTC's Monrovia office at Broad and Gurley Streets, marked Dr. Gray's return from a significant international engagement.

Dr. Gray had recently completed a successful official visit to Beijing, China, where he attended the 7th Congress and Meeting of the International Confucian Association. Following that, he embarked on a two-month Visiting Professorship at the esteemed Sharda University in India, an experience he described as both intensive and inspiring.

The occasion attracted prominent personalities, including Hon. Numene T. H. Bartekwa, Senator and Chairman of the Grand Kru County Legislative Caucus, who also chairs the GKTC Board of Trustees. Faculty members from the University of Liberia and other distinguished guests were in attendance to celebrate the Acting President's achievements and contributions.

Expressing gratitude for his safe return, Dr. Gray lauded Sharda University for the academic and cultural exposure provided during his visit. He also extended his appreciation to the GKTC Board of Trustees and administration for their unwavering support. He highlighted the College's significant potential, declaring it poised to become one of Liberia's leading institutions of higher learning.

Dr. Gray underscored the importance of education in transforming lives and called on the youth of Grand Kru County to seize the opportunities offered by GKTC. He noted that the College's programs and activities foster daily learning and innovation, providing students with exposure to workshops, panel discussions, and one-on-one interactions with administrators and guest lecturers.

The Acting President emphasized that GKTC's commitment to excellence is having a transformative impact on students. He praised the College for enhancing students' earning potential, preparing them for the job market, and fostering valuable relationships. He added that these efforts are not only equipping students with critical skills but also creating cherished memories and life-changing experiences.

Senator Bartekwa, speaking during the event, urged employees to unite in support of the incoming president, who will be appointed by President Joseph N. Boakai. He disclosed that several qualified candidates had been vetted and that their names would soon be presented for the President's approval. The Senator also used the occasion to call on the youth of Grand Kru County to embrace opportunities that can uplift their lives and contribute to the county's development.

GKTC achieved significant milestones during 2024, laying a solid foundation for its future growth. Over the year, the College conducted two uninterrupted academic semesters, enrolling more than 500 students. The institution ensured that all 54 employees were placed on the government payroll through approval by the Civil Service Agency.

Facilities at the College were also upgraded, with the refurbishment of 150 armchairs and plans to acquire 50 more by January 2025. A state-of-the-art computer lab was established for the Engineering and Computer Sciences Departments, enhancing students' practical learning experiences. GKTC also secured 142 scholarships through the generosity of Board members and other benefactors, while opportunities for overseas graduate studies were made available to faculty and staff.

Additionally, the College advanced its digital presence by developing a standardized website and creating an official Facebook page to enhance its visibility and promote its activities. The curricula were reviewed and upgraded to meet degree-granting standards, while a new academic calendar and a comprehensive student handbook were introduced.

Students in Agriculture, Engineering, and Computer Technology programs participated in hands-on practical training, equipping them with the skills to address real-world challenges. Extracurricular activities, including sports and community engagement, further enriched the student experience.

Three key committees were instrumental in driving these achievements. The Search Committee was tasked with recruiting senior administrators, including the President and Vice Presidents. The Planning Committee, led by renowned Liberian educator and son of Grand Kru, Prof. Dr. Togba Nah-Tipoteh, charted short-term, medium-term, and long-term plans to guide the College's development. The Curriculum Committee, chaired by Assistant Professor Adolphus Nippae, played a pivotal role in upgrading the curricula to meet the institution's new academic standards.