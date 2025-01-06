Liberia: Cape Mount Residents - 'We're Dying From Chemicals, No Food or Water'

Grand Cape — Residents in Grand Cape Mount County are crying out against Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC), accusing the company of polluting their water, destroying farmland, and leaving them to suffer without clean drinking water, food, or basic services.

The Liberian Investigator embarked on an investigative tour in Grand Cape Mount County from December 20-22, 2024, focusing on communities directly impacted by BMMC's mining activities. The aim was to assess the living conditions of residents and the environmental effects of the concession company's operations.

Citizens of affected areas, including Kinjor, one of BMMC's main operation sites, and Jekandor Town, described a grim reality. They can no longer plant crops or use their creeks, which were once vital for livelihoods, as these have been contaminated with mining chemicals.

Zinnah Kamara, the oldest woman in Jekandor Town, lamented the challenges the community faces. "I can't walk well because rebels beat my back with a gun's butt during the war. With this condition, my little garden I live by is no more; the chemicals spoiled it," she said. She also lamented the absence of schools and medical facilities, forcing residents to walk over an hour to buy medicine.

Residents recounted how the company's presence was first noticed in 2016 after a dog died from drinking creek water. "They never informed us about this company coming to operate in our town until the fishes started dying from the creek, then the dog followed. When we noticed the water was polluted with chemicals, the company people stopped us from using the creek," one resident explained.

Demanding Documentation of BMMC Commitments

During the tour, our reporter encountered an assessment team from River Cess County, led by Senator Wellington Geevon-Smith, Chair of the Senate's Committee on Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries. The lawmaker visited BMMC to gather information on its impact as the company plans to extend operations to River Cess.

"You want to come to my county to operate. This visit will inform my decision on what to tell my people about your work and how the citizens here are affected by your operations," Senator Geevon-Smith told BMMC representatives. He stressed that BMMC would not commence mining in River Cess without documented commitments to the communities.

At BMMC's Kinjor administrative office, Community Relations Superintendent Isaac Sasraku claimed the company had made significant contributions, including job provisions, water supply, and donations of food and materials. "I've been working with BMMC for over thirteen years. This community has done much for the people of Cape Mount and is willing to do more," he said.

However, Boima Dassin, the Youth Chair of Jekandor Town, accused BMMC of unfulfilled promises, including building schools and health facilities, providing jobs, and supporting local businesses. "This company only took a few of us to work, which is insufficient, especially when there is no sustainable development for our people while exploiting our resources," he said.

Dassin added that the hand pump constructed by BMMC does not produce enough water. "The pump usually runs out of water, and it takes over ten minutes to generate more. The company is using us like we're not humans," he lamented.

Residents' Struggles Persist

Residents revealed that BMMC supplies bottled water sporadically, with two households sharing one sack. "How can you stop us from drinking from the creek because you damaged it, then take more than three to four months before supplying us again? We drink unsafe water because there's no other option. We're living by God's mercy," they said.

Senator Geevon-Smith promised to relay their concerns to fellow lawmakers from Grand Cape Mount County for intervention. His assessment extended to Kinjor and other communities in Gola Konneh District, where he observed similar challenges.

At Kinjor Health Center, built by BMMC, student nurse Saran M. Janeh highlighted the lack of drugs and clean water. "There is no drinking water except bottled water supplied by the company," she said.

Daniel Draper, Vice Principal for Administration at the Daniel F. Tolbert Memorial Academy in Kinjor, noted operational challenges. "The school operates without books in the library or materials for the catering department. Thankfully, BMMC provided 13 computers for the TVET component," he said.

Market women at Kinjor Market emphasized the lack of safe drinking water and toilet facilities. Residents also reported that water dispensers donated by BMMC are unsuitable for drinking. "We always buy water to drink," one resident said.

Exploitation and Unsafe Working Conditions

Morris Quoi, a youth at the BMMC Kinjor Employee Recreation Center, and Alex K. Balo, Executive Director of Community Organized Against Hunger, alleged exploitation of local workers. They claimed workers lack formal employment status and are labeled as contractors. When accidents occur, such as fatalities, the company allegedly falsifies employment records to avoid government scrutiny.

"Our brothers and sisters work underground without rest. When one of them dies, the company instantly prepares employment documents, calculates benefits, and presents a package to the family to evade questions," Balo said.

He also criticized the company's operations, citing pollution, low employment rates, and unsafe environments. "No safety signboards, speeding trucks, and the invasion of wildlife like elephants drive residents from their homes and harm food production," he said.

Environmental and Wildlife Concerns

The blasting during mining operations has reportedly driven away wildlife, including elephants, which now threaten nearby villages. On July 2, 2024, Senator Dabah Varpilah called on the Liberian Senate to address the alarming elephant invasions disrupting farming activities in the county.

The lawmaker warned of devastating consequences if the government fails to protect wildlife and address environmental issues. "The government's failure to act will worsen the plight of our citizens," she said.