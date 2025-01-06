Nigeria: 'African Kings' - Fans React As Anthony Joshua Flaunts Family

Fans flooded the comments section with admiration and humour, praising Joshua for staying grounded despite his global fame.

Anthony Joshua's recent post on his official X page, featuring a photo of himself with his uncle, brother, and cousins during his visit to Nigeria, has ignited a wave of reactions from fans worldwide.

With over 2,500 replies and 4.6 million views, the random image has struck a chord, showcasing the power of family and the pride of reconnecting with one's roots.

Fans flooded the comments section with admiration and humour, praising Joshua for remembering his roots despite his global fame.

https://twitter.com/anthonyjoshua/status/1875863463672828271

The caption, *"My uncle, brother, and cousins 👑,"* resonated deeply with many, sparking conversations about family values, homecoming and the Nigerian culture.

One fan, @mrajakaiye, took the opportunity to encourage others to explore Nigeria, writing:

"To all AJ fans--Make sure you put visiting Nigeria 🇳🇬 on your to-do list this year. It's the best place in the world. So many tourist attractions, amazing people, and amazing food--you'd be spoilt for choice."

Kelvin Ashong was short and direct as he simply wrote: "African kings"

Another user, @Olabisilaw, captured the emotional essence of the post, saying:

"Everything about this post is highly motivational. Family is everything, man. No place like home 💙 Anthony Joshua (AJ) is the real real OG."

For @AdekunleOderinde, the sentiment was simple yet profound:

"Family is everything. No place like home."

Others couldn't help but notice Joshua's apparent enjoyment of Nigeria. @SmaAfc humorously observed:

"Just know Joshua will always come home every December now. He's enjoying Nigeria."

Some comments brought a lighter tone to the conversation. @SuperSlimEli joked about the image of Joshua and his muscular family members, writing:

"I pity the thief that will enter this house 😭😭😭 The beating will be televised!"

Meanwhile, @EasYQuality highlighted Joshua's authentic experience, remarking:

"Na AJ chop life pass for this holiday. Baba no carry money go chop Lekki 😂 I love that locality life."

Celebrating Nigerian heritage

Joshua's family-centered post is just one of the highlights of his recent visit to Nigeria.

The British-Nigerian boxer has always embraced his heritage, using every opportunity to reconnect with his roots.

His trip has been a blend of personal reflections and professional commitments, further solidifying his ties to the country.

Presidential moment

As part of his visit, Joshua met with President Bola Tinubu in Lagos, presenting the Nigerian leader with an autographed boxing glove. The symbolic gift represented perseverance and excellence - qualities synonymous with Joshua's career.

President Tinubu took to X to express his admiration, calling Joshua a "true champion and worthy ambassador of Nigeria." He added: "Anthony Joshua's dedication and achievements continue to inspire millions daily. The autographed glove is a symbol of perseverance and excellence--a hallmark of what Nigerians are known for."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Joshua, in turn, praised the reception he received, saying: "I got to meet His Excellency. They did an amazing job hosting me and my family today. I got to see how the country is organized and run, and I have big plans for the future."

Big plans for 2025

While his visit was steeped in personal significance, Joshua also shared his professional ambitions for the year ahead.

Speaking with reporters, he revealed plans for a high-profile fight against Tyson Fury and his goal of becoming a three-time world heavyweight champion.

Joshua's visit also took him to Ogun State, where Governor Dapo Abiodun appointed him as a Sports Ambassador.

This new role places him alongside the state's sporting legends, including Segun Odegbami and Tobi Amusan.