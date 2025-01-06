Ghana: President - Elect John Dramani Mahama Urge to Ensure Fiscal Discipline

The President-elect, Mr John Dramani Mahama, has been urged to ensure the avoidance of lavish spending under his administration to save resources and to serve as a signal to his commitment to fiscal management and corruption.

He has also been entreated to conduct a full audit of all projects initiated and contracts awarded by previous state officials to ensure value for money.

These were contained in a 10-point recommendation letter by the founder of Support Life International, a non-profit organisation , Alhaji Issah Musah Adams to Mr Mahama, to congratulate him on his election on December 7, 2024 general election.

As a way of demonstrating financial discipline, Alhaji Adams underscored the need to halt new purchases of official government vehicles and the recovery of all state assets.

Furthermore, he recommended the establishment of special courts for economic crimes to prosecute individuals and entities implicated in financial mismanagement and corruption as well as the resumption of the completion of all abandoned projects, including those halted under the outgoing government.

Alhaji Adams also bemoaned the lack of patriotism among Ghanaians and therefore urged Mr Mahama to introduce a 'National Day of Introspection and Civic Action' to be observed annually on March 6 to instil the spirit of renewal and patriotism among the citizenry.

In addition, he encouraged the citizenry to show patriotism by participating in community activities led by Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

Moreover, Alhaji Adams urged Mr Mahama to ensure the restriction of internal travels and conferences by state officials to curb unnecessary spending for the first of years.

He further urged Mr Mahama to establish mechanisms to rigorously monitor public expenditure and ensure value for money.

"Prioritising these recommendations would not only transform the country's socio-economic development but also ensure transparency and rebuild the trust of the citizenry," he concluded.