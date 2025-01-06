Ghana: Britain Congratulates Vice President-Elect Opoku-Agyemang

5 January 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The United Kingdom (UK) has congratulated Vice President-elect Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang for making history as Ghana's first female to occupy the second most powerful position.

Ms Thompson, during a courtesy call on the Vice President-elect at her office in Accra, underpinned her commitment to building a mutually beneficial relationship.

The two had a conversation about the priorities of the incoming National Democratic Congress-led Government, especially about education, health and gender matters.

They discussed the importance of dialogue to regional security.

The duo acknowledged certain shared experiences that included moving from opposition into government, as well as the attendant challenges and opportunities.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang and Ms Thompson reiterated their mutual support to ensuring the needs and priorities of Ghana and the United Kingdom must align as much as possible to build a mutually beneficial relationship.

UNI

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.