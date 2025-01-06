Rwanda: We Need a Communal Approach to Push Back On Malaria Resurgence

editorial

The recent rise in malaria cases in the country, especially the City of Kigali and its environs is a cause for concern. While Rwanda has over the past years made significant strides in combating this disease, complacency and a decline in preventive measures can lead to a resurgence.

Information from the Ministry of Health show high incidence in the districts of Gasabo, Kicukiro, Bugesera, Gisagara and Nyamagabe. But this is not to say that malaria is only here; it is all over the country, only that it is higher in these districts.

It is crucial to remember that malaria is preventable. By raising awareness about the disease and promoting effective prevention strategies, we can protect ourselves and our communities.

To start with, the ministry says there has been an increase in breeding grounds for mosquitoes that carry malaria, and this is a good place to start in effective prevention of this upsurge.

Community-based efforts are essential in the fight against malaria. Umuganda, our national community work programme, should prioritize the elimination of mosquito breeding grounds. This includes clearing stagnant water, cleaning gutters, and ensuring proper drainage.

Such platforms should also be used to spread the message to communities in how best to fight malaria.

Furthermore, targeted spraying campaigns should be implemented in areas with high transmission rates. These campaigns should be conducted in a safe and environmentally responsible manner.

Education plays a critical role in malaria prevention. We must educate the public about the symptoms of malaria, the importance of early diagnosis and treatment, and effective prevention strategies, such as the use of insecticide-treated mosquito nets and repellents.

By working together, we can effectively combat malaria and protect the health and well-being of all Rwandans. Let us all play our part in creating a malaria-free Rwanda. The good thing is that we shall not be reinventing the wheel, we have done this before and all that is needed is stepping up the efforts.