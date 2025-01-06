Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that the proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) by China offers immense opportunity for Africa to boost intra-African trade and infrastructure development.

Obasanjo who stated this in a recent interview with Xinhua, added that China's remarkable transformation over recent decades is "a source of inspiration and opportunity for Nigeria and Africa".

He expressed great admiration for China's development while reflecting on his recent visit to the country in October 2024.

With over 150 nations and over 30 international organizations involved, the BRI aims to enhance global connectivity and trade, he said, noting that improved communication and transportation networks are critical for developing the African continent.

Obasanjo shut down concerns raised about China's expanding global influence, noting that China's engagement with Africa is based on strategic cooperation, not exploitation.

"Strategic relationships mean mutual benefit, economically, diplomatically, and technologically," he said, calling on Nigeria to harness its agricultural and mineral resources to drive industrialisation and value addition as part of this partnership.

"Fair trade, not aid, is the way forward," he stressed.

Obasanjo added that as Africa's most populous nation and leading economy, Nigeria has much to gain from a deeper partnership with China. He noted that the elevation of China-Nigeria ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in September 2024 will help promote trust and mutually beneficial outcomes.

He expressed hope that Nigeria and China, by strengthening their partnerships and embracing fair trade, could jointly create a more secure, equitable, and prosperous world.