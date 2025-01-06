Nigeria: Hard Times - Bishop Ayah Commends Nigerians for Resilience, Maturity

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Most Rev. John Ayah, has expressed optimism that 2025 will bring better days for Nigeria.

He praised Nigerians for their resilience and ability to navigate the hard times exacerbated by the removal of the fuel subsidy in 2024.

Speaking during the 2025 Diocesan New Year Prayer and Fasting event held at the Cardinal Ekandem Seminary Grounds, Uyo, with the theme "Behold a Sacred Year of Restoration! Let Everyone Return to the Possession the Lord Has Given You," Bishop Ayah lauded Nigerians for choosing hard work over conflict in the face of adversity.

Reflecting on the impact of the subsidy removal, Ayah noted, "In the first two weeks after the removal, the roads were empty. By the third week, however, they were busy again. I asked myself, where did Nigerians find the money to fuel their cars? It shows we have learned from the past. Despite the hardships, we have shown resilience and maturity, choosing hard work over war. No one wants a repeat of the civil war."

Bishop Ayah urged Nigerians to avoid situations that could endanger their lives, referencing the tragic loss of lives during the festive season in some states where people struggled for free rice. He also advised men and breadwinners to refrain from excessive drinking and smoking, emphasizing the need to save money for their families.

"God is a generous provider. If you avoid risky places, you will still find enough to feed your family. Let us pray for grace to do God's will this year and ask for His blessings on our families, our state, and our nation," he said.

The Bishop called on parents to be vigilant in teaching their children moral values, stressing the importance of grooming future leaders with integrity. "The future of Nigeria is in the hands of our children. Train them, guide them morally, and commit them to God. Let's not give up on them even if they stray into vices like fraud or kidnapping. Help them maintain a moral balance," he urged.

Bishop Ayah addressed remarks by Pastor Abel Damina, Senior Pastor at Power City International Church, Uyo, that alleged the Catholic Church discourages its members from reading the Bible. Damina reportedly stated that if Catholics studied the Bible, they would abandon the Church.

Dismissing the comments as "laughable," Bishop Ayah said, "We don't hide the Bible from our members. They are free to buy it, read from Genesis to Revelation, and ask questions. The Catholic Church wrote the Bible, and our faith combines scripture and tradition. The Bible emerged from the Church's tradition, capturing stories from the Old and New Testaments."

He expressed satisfaction that despite criticisms, people worldwide continue to convert to Catholicism. "We don't make noise with loud microphones or drums, yet people choose to join the Catholic Church. Our faith endures because it is grounded in truth and tradition," he concluded.

The Bishop's remarks encouraged Nigerians to maintain hope, work hard, and foster moral values, even in challenging times.