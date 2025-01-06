Nigeria: Kano Commissioner Resigns As Governor Yusuf Reassigns Sacked Officials

6 January 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Mr Diggol was recently transferred to the Ministry of Project Monitoring and Evaluation in a recent cabinet reshuffle.

The Kano State Commissioner for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Muhammad Diggol, on Sunday resigned from his appointment.

The spokesperson to Governor Abba Yusuf, Sanusi Bature, said the governor has accepted the resignation and wished Mr Diggol success in his future endeavours.

Mr Diggol was the Commissioner for Transportation but was later transferred to the Ministry of Project Monitoring and Evaluation in a recent cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Bature said, "Governor Yusuf expressed his gratitude to Mr Diggol for his selfless service, unwavering commitment, dedication, and exemplary work ethic during his tenure as a member of the State Executive Council."

No reason (s) was given for the resignation.

Meanwhile, the governor has recalled two commissioners he sacked in December and assigned them new roles.

Ibrahim Fagge, who was dropped as Commissioner for Finance, has been named as the chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, while Ladidi Garko, removed as Commissioner of Culture and Tourism, is now the chairman of the Kano State Civil Service Commission.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.