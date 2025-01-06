Nigeria: Kano Commissioner Resigns As Governor Yusuf Reassigns Sacked Officials

Mr Diggol was recently transferred to the Ministry of Project Monitoring and Evaluation in a recent cabinet reshuffle.

The Kano State Commissioner for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Muhammad Diggol, on Sunday resigned from his appointment.

The spokesperson to Governor Abba Yusuf, Sanusi Bature, said the governor has accepted the resignation and wished Mr Diggol success in his future endeavours.

Mr Diggol was the Commissioner for Transportation but was later transferred to the Ministry of Project Monitoring and Evaluation in a recent cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Bature said, "Governor Yusuf expressed his gratitude to Mr Diggol for his selfless service, unwavering commitment, dedication, and exemplary work ethic during his tenure as a member of the State Executive Council."

No reason (s) was given for the resignation.

Meanwhile, the governor has recalled two commissioners he sacked in December and assigned them new roles.

Ibrahim Fagge, who was dropped as Commissioner for Finance, has been named as the chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, while Ladidi Garko, removed as Commissioner of Culture and Tourism, is now the chairman of the Kano State Civil Service Commission.