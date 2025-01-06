Nigeria: Bottom-Placed Enyimba Searching for First Group Victory

Bottom-placed Nigeria's Enyimba are facing Mozambique's Black Bulls as they hope to secure their first win in Group D of the CAF Confederation Cup.

A win at the match slated for Godswill Akpabio in Uyo may keep alive the slim qualification hopes.

It is the Match Day 4 of the 21-year-old second-tier continental competition which no Nigerian club has ever won.

In the opening three group matches, Enyimba lost two and drew just one at home. Another loss will throw them out of contention in the current season.

While securing a berth to the next round looks bleak for Enyimba, this Sunday, several other teams are eyeing spots in the quarter-finals.

Among them, Moroccan side Berkane looks to maintain its perfect record, while Zamalek and Al Masry are set for an all-Egyptian clash that could define Group D's standings.

Group A: Constantine in Control In Group A, CS Constantine faces Bravos do Maquis in Algeria, a match that could significantly impact the group's top spot.

Both teams, along with Simba, are tied on six points, making every result critical. Meanwhile, Tunisian side CS Sfaxien, struggling without a single point, faces Simba in a must-win game to keep their slim qualification hopes alive.

Group B: Berkane's Dominance Berkane, boasting three consecutive wins, travels to Mali to face Stade Malien.

A victory or draw would seal Berkane's place in the quarter-finals and leave the second qualification slot open to a fierce contest. Stellenbosch hosts CD Lunda Sul in South Africa, with both sides aiming to stay in contention.

Group C: USM Alger's Push for Qualification Defending champions USM Alger head to Côte d'Ivoire for a pivotal clash against second-placed ASEC Mimosas. With seven points already, Alger can secure progression with a win.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria International Organisations Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Jaraaf Dakar hosts Orapa United in Senegal, with both sides seeking their first group-stage victory.

Group D: Egyptian Derby in Focus Zamalek and Al Masry clash in a high-stakes derby in Alexandria.

Zamalek, topping the group with seven points, aims to extend its lead, while Al Masry, level on points with Black Bulls, looks to reignite its campaign.

Elsewhere, Enyimba faces Black Bulls, hoping to secure its first win and keep its qualification hopes alive.