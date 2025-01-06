Nigeria: Osimhen Opens 2025 Goals Account As Galatasaray Go 11 Points Clear

Nigerian top striker, Victor Osimhen, opened his 2025 goal account as Galatasaray defeated Goztepe 2-1 in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday evening.

The Super Eagles forward scored his 10th league goal for Galatasaray to open the New Year on a winning note.

The win consolidated Galatasaray's strong hold at the top of the Turkish topflight, extending their lead to 11 points clear of second placed Fenerbache who have a game at hand this evening .

Osimhen scored from the penalty spot after just 10 minutes to give Istanbul side the lead.

The Nigerian international, who was making his 12th appearance for Galatasaray, has scored 10 goals and bagged three assists this ongoing season since joining on season-long loan deal from Napoli.

However, Goztepe leveled parity in the 27th minute through Romulo, to silence the vociferous Gala fans.

But Yunus Akgün did not allow the first three points of the new year to escape Galatasaray as he extended their lead in the 61st minute.

Kaduna-born Anthony Dennis, 20, sparkled in midfield for Goztepe but have no goal to show for it.

The victory means Galatasaray remain top of the league with 47 points while Goztepe sit 5th with 28 points.

In England, Osimhen's national teammate, Alex Iwobi, has described Fulham's team spirit as "one big brotherhood" and stressed the club's success is allowing him to enjoy his "best season".

The 28-year-old midfielder has already matched his best goal return in the Premier League, reaching last season's tally of five goals with half of the campaign remaining.

The Nigeria international has been an ever-present in the league for the Whites and has also provided three assists for his team-mates.

"We're really fighting for each other," he told BBC Sport Africa.

"You can see it on the pitch, but off the pitch what the cameras don't catch is that we're really one big brotherhood. It's a nice environment, the chemistry is really good and I feel like that's helping us get the results we need."

Fulham are eighth in the table, three points behind fifth-placed Newcastle United, and are unbeaten in seven games.