Nigeria: Francis Ogboro Returns As Nigerian Polo President

· Malcomies, Crown Club, others win top prizes at Jos Polo

Nigerian polo supremo, Francis Ogboro, has been unanimously elected for another tenure as the President of Nigerian Polo Federation (NPF), just as six times champions, Malcomines, led others to win the just concluded 2024/2025 Jos international polo tournament.

Ogboro who has led the polo ruling authority for over decades has pledged to re-double his effort in promoting Nigerian polo within the continent and internationally following his re-election during the bi-annual Conference of NPF held in Jos last Thursday.

The award-winning polo administrator and patron who received goodwill messages from the world polo ruling body, the Federation of International Polo (FIP), The Nigerian Olympic Committee and the National Sports Commission, declared that Nigeria polo is one big family that will continue to put the country in the international limelight.

He thanked the Nigerian polo family for the confidence reposed in him to lead the federation, and said his relentless crusade of expanding the frontiers of Nigerian polo would be sustained in a way that would truly reflect Nigeria's status as a power house of African polo.

"The last few years were a period that started with a lot of questions about the future of NPF and Nigerian polo. Along the way, we became a greater voice in polo and built credibility with our members," he declared as he settled down to reflect on the highlights of Nigerian polo.

Ogboro would lead the National Executive Committee that include Tanko Ayuba (1st Vice President), Abdulkarim Jibril (2nd Vice President) Murtala Laushi (Secretary), Haruna Ningi (Assistant Secretary), Usman Sa'ad (Treasurer) Ahmed Salisu Assistant Treasurer) and Barrister Sambo Shehu (Legal Adviser).

According to the Chairman of the electoral committee, Gen. Garba (rtd), The duo of Hassan Gashash and Mohammed Baba complete the list of the new executive committee that will run the affairs of the polo ruling body till 2027.

The just concluded 2024/2025 Jos polo fiesta that saw Murtala Laushi and his top firing miners extend their supremacy to a record sixth Governor's Cup title, was more than just a sporting activity. It was a fun-packed sporting showcase that pits Nigeria's finest and ebullient talents whose enthusiasm for the game thrilled the spectators.

Other winners of the weeklong polo festival that started with a charity event on December 25, 2024 include Crown Polo Resort team winners of Imani Cup, Katsina Aldusar team that emerged NASCO Cup champions and Minna Profile team that clinched the President Cup.

"It is worthy to note that the game of Polo has for several decades now maintained its pre-eminent position as the leading catalyst for sports, recreation, peace and tourism in Plateau State and Nigeria at large", declared Jos Polo President, Murtala Laushi in his closing remarks.