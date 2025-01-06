Monrovia — The Ministry of Justice and the Liberia National Police are in disagreement over circumstances leading to the sudden death of the Manager of Boulevard Palace recently in Monrovia. The Boulevard Palace is located adjacent to the Head Office of the United Methodist Church in Monrovia.

Police initial findings attribute the death of Mr. Anwar Futloo, a South African National, to suicide.

But the Ministry of Justice is ordering an immediate investigation, including an autopsy on the lifeless body of Mr. Futloo, who was reportedly found dead in his vehicle parked near the hotel in 12th Street Sinkor on December 30, 2024.

Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman narrated in a recent news conference in Monrovia that the Police received a report from the Sinkor Community in the suburb of Monrovia about the death of the General Manager of the Boulevard Palace Hotel.

According to IG Coleman, Mr. Futloo was reported to have injected himself with a chemical called De-color, which is usually put in drinks to change their physical look. He was subsequently rushed to the nearest health facility, where he was allegedly pronounced dead.

The Inspector General of Police also disclosed that they have brought in foreign investigators to assist with the investigation process, but no arrest has been made.

Col. Coleman continued that the deceased went from the humanitarian home into the bathroom with a bag from the Supermarket that contained a chemical or substance.

According to the Police Chief, after the late Mr. Futloo consumed the chemical, he screamed, something which he said prompted the security and others to rush in, where they found him lying helpless, so they took him to a health facility.

"We will not go further until we conclude this, but there is nothing like homicide for now to his death. We are picking up connection to his death. We are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. From the initial look of things, it's synonymous with suicide. However, we are keeping an open mind in the investigation. Until we can get the final word from the team, we hold it as such - suicide," he pointed out.

The Police maintain they are conducting an inquest, which is ongoing on the remains, and the team should be reporting shortly; once that is done, they will have a definite conclusion in the matter, but for now, it has all of the elements of a suicide.

However, the Ministry of Justice, via a press release, says its investigation is intended to ascertain the actual cause of death.

"Also, the Ministry of Justice has ordered an autopsy to be conducted on the remains of the South African national and businessman. The Government of Liberia is deeply concerned about the death of the South African national and will do everything within its power to thoroughly investigate and prosecute anyone found implicated in his death", the release reads.

It calls on citizens and foreign residents to remain calm, exercise restraint, resist speculations, and be assured that the protection and safety of all within the bailiwick of Liberia is a high priority despite this unfortunate situation.

Meanwhile, the Government of Liberia extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, the Government of South Africa, and the business community for the loss.

The Ministry says it will keep the public and those with vested interests updated as investigation unfolds and new information becomes readily available.

Earlier reports suggest that Mr. Anwar Futloo was discovered dead in his parked vehicle at the Boulevard Palace Hotel in Sinkor before he was rushed to John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital. Doctors confirmed his death.

According to reports, the deceased became unconscious in his vehicle shortly after he returned from a friend's residence in the Sinkor community.

A source who asked for anonymity alleged that Mr. Futloo had sat in his vehicle for a few hours before hotel staffers were alerted.

Authorities at John F. Kennedy Medical Hospital (JFK) late Monday evening confirmed his demise. They stated the renowned hotel Manager may have consumed a chemical substance that burned his throat and internal organs, leading to his death. Editing by Jonathan Browne