Nigeria: Popular Nigerian Socialite Cash Madam Dies At 89

6 January 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Obed David

Popular Nigerian socialite Adebisi Edionseri, fondly called Cash Madam, has died at 89.

One of her sons, Adebayo Adebowale, in a statement on behalf of the family, revealed that she died on Sunday following a brief illness.

A prominent figure in the Nigerian social scene for decades, Cash Madam was known for her love of fashion, style, beauty, entrepreneurial exploits and flamboyant lifestyle.

Notably, Nigeria's oldest female socialite, Juju legend Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey nicknamed her Cash Madam in the 1980s. She had been a millionaire since the late 1970s and was known for her generosity to musicians.

The late Sikiru Ayinde Barrister even dedicated a 47-minute, 36-second track, Cash Madam, to her in his 2004 album, Reality.

Eulogising his mum, her son added, "Cash Madam gained prominence for her entrepreneurial acumen as she would wheel the significant sales proceeds - making up coins and notes - to the branch of Barclays Bank (now Union Bank) and was specially allocated a room and a group of cashiers to count".

Funeral rites

The funeral ceremony, conducted according to Islamic rites, will be held on Monday at 4 p.m. at her residence in the Government Reservation Area (GRA), Ibara, Abeokuta.

"Her life was a shining example of grace, dignity, and unwavering faith. Princess Edionseri touched the lives of many through her wisdom, kindness, and dedication to her family and community. She taught us the importance of love, resilience, and faith in Allah, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations," her son added.

"As we grieve this monumental loss, we also celebrate the remarkable life she lived. The family added that her laughter, warmth, and the values she instilled will forever remain in our hearts, guiding us as we navigate life without her physical presence".

