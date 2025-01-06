Monrovia Liberia — Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, a prominent member of the ruling Unity Party government, has said that former President George Weah might be re-elected if the Joseph Boakai-Jeremiah Koung leadership fails to attract the dividends of democracy for which they were elected.

Senator Dillon's assertion was in response to a post by one Charles Collins, a staunch supporter of President Boakai, who made a controversial remark regarding a trending video of former President Weah dancing with his supporters during a New Year Day celebration.

The video, which has gone viral on social media platforms, portrays Weah in a positive light, celebrating love, unity, and the achievements of his time in office.

The footage, showing the former President engaging warmly with various community members, has sparked an outpouring of support from his followers and fans.

However, Collins, shared a dismissive post, disregarding Weah's video and attempting to undermine its significance.

In response to the post, Senator Dillon stated that if the Unity Party government fails to meet the expectations of the Liberians the next five years, former President Weah might be re-elected in the 2029 Presidential Election.

"This man (George Weah) is doing nothing strange or new that we didn't know before and after his Presidency over the country. He was like this, he was elected. He will be like this, and might get elected again...If we don't focus and do what we replaced him for," he said.

Dillon's comments highlight the ongoing political tensions in the country, as the 2029 election is shaping up to be a heated contest between the supporters of Weah's former ruling coalition and the current Unity Party government.

Recently, The Unity Party (UP) issued a stern warning against what it describes as a troubling rise in unauthorized use of President Boakai Sr.'s image, calling it a step toward the sycophantic idolization of the presidency.

The party, in a press statement issued on Friday, January 3, noted that such an attribute is a hallmark of past administrations, which it has vowed to avoid.

The party expressed alarm at the proliferation of President Boakai's portrait on billboards, coffee mugs, clothing, trophies, and posters, often linked to public events or items distributed on his behalf.

The party labeled these actions as an unwelcome attempt to foster undue loyalty and to credit the president for personal favors, undermining the spirit of modest and transparent governance.

"The President of the Republic of Liberia and Standard Bearer of the Unity Party is committed to breaking away from the imperial tendencies of the past. These practices must stop," the statement declared.

The Unity Party drew a clear line, stating that the president's image should only be used for official purposes in line with established state protocols.

These events, according to him, include state visits involving foreign dignitaries or government-endorsed national initiatives.

As such, the party has warned individuals and institutions involved to desist immediately, as such actions could erode public trust in a government striving to prioritize national interest over personal glorification.

"This government stands firm on principles of integrity, humility, and professionalism. We cannot and will not allow the presidency to be turned into an object of personal adulation," the party stated.

The UP's rebuke comes as President Boakai nears the end of his first year in office, a period marked by little progress and a daunting task to deliver on campaign promises.

However, the party warned that such gains could be undermined if individuals and institutions replicate behaviors that the UP vehemently criticized during previous administrations.

Without naming specific culprits, the Unity Party pledged to hold accountable any individual or group engaging in these practices.

At the same time, the Unity Party urged its supporters and the Liberian public to focus on President Boakai's developmental agenda, which it claims is positioning the nation for sustained growth.

It called for unity and vigilance to ensure that Liberia continues what it described as an "irreversible path to greatness."