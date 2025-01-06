Nigeria: 2027 / President Needs Not to Campaign for Votes in Ebonyi - Umahi

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has reaffirmed the strong commitment of the people of Ebonyi State to ensuring the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027, insisting that he does not need to campaign for votes in the state.

Umahi said the infrastructural development of the present administration in Ebonyi State and other laudable achievements of President Tinubu had endeared him to the hearts of the people of the state.

"If there's any state where the president does not need to campaign for votes, it's Ebonyi. We are number one in the Southeast, and we will prove it."

He called on residents of the state to continue supporting and praying for President Tinubu. "I want Ebonyi people to pray for Mr. President. He has favored us, and we will prove to him that we appreciate his love for us," he said.

Senator Umahi made the disclosure when he led former members of his administration (2015-2023) to a Christmas homage to the Governor of the State, Francis Nwifuru in his country home Oferekpe Agbaja in Izzi local government area of the state.

"Before now, there were no federal projects in Ebonyi. What we have now under this administration is remarkable. Though some claim we have many projects, it is not more than what other states have. The difference is that our projects are smaller and spread across the state, whereas other states have longer roads."

The minister expressed strong confidence in Governor Nwifuru's leadership, declaring his tenure divinely ordained for eight years.

"I am happy to be here with some of the people we worked with during my administration. I was here last year and will continue to visit for the next six and a half years, by the grace of God."

"The spirit of God has asked me to declare that your tenure is for eight years. Even if you were a bad person, there is no replacement for you in Izzi land."

"Is it money I want? I don't need money. I am not a money person. If I were, we wouldn't have developed the state. The way you honor me before my enemies is more than enough. That's why I'm openly declaring the secret of your second tenure ahead of everyone. You will not spend a single kobo for your re-election."

"There is no legacy we achieved in Ebonyi State that you were not part of. Our legacies are intertwined and inseparable. We have declared fully that you will have your eight years intact. Your re-election will be the smoothest."

"I thank God you have reconciled with those we fought to be where we are. But if there's a need, we will fight again. Fighting is my calling.