Nigeria: Gov Yahaya Lauds NAF, Promises Improved Security in Gombe

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State yesterday commended the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for its role in improving security in the state.

Yahaya stated this during the Nigerian Air Force Base Socio-Cultural Activities (BASA 2024) held at the 109 NAF Combat Reconnaissance Group, in Lawanti community of Akko local government area of the state.

Represented by Col. Abdullahi Bello (rtd), the commissioner for internal security and home Affairs, Yahaya said his administration in synergy with security agencies had done a lot towards sustaining peace and security in the state.

"The 109 Combat Renaissance Group, NAF Gombe has been doing well in providing support towards the improvement of the security structure in the state," he said.

Yahaya pledged continued support to the NAF and other security agencies towards improving security in the state.

"We are all aware of what we have been doing regarding developmental projects and infrastructure.

"I wish to assure everybody that the state government is committed to the security of the entire state and that is going to be strengthened in this new year," he said.

The governor congratulated NAF for hosting the second edition of the BASA cultural activity in the state, describing it as a vital in promoting peaceful coexistence of NAF personnel with host community.

The district head of Lawanti community, Alhaji Bello Hassan, also commended the service personnel for their contributions towards ensuring peace and security in the state.

Bello expressed joy over the improved relations between the service personnel and the host community, adding that they were pleased with NAF's presence in their domain.

The Commander of the 109 CRG, Wing Commander Maxine Mokelu, said the 2024 BASA highlighted the significance of Nigeria's rich cultural heritage and traditions.

Mokelu said the 2024 BASA was unique as it featured the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar's parley with NAF veterans.

He stated that the initiative of the current NAF administration in engaging veterans was aimed at fostering deeper connections between NAF personnel and the veterans.

"The parley provided a platform to engage with these our living heroes and appreciate their invaluable contributions while also serving as an opportunity for further interactions in the diverse areas discussed during that event," he said.

While commending the state government for its support to the service, Mokelu hailed the existing synergy among security agencies in ensuring favourable security situation in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured medical screening for the veterans, cultural performances, a tug-of-war competition, and lighting of the campfires. (NAN)