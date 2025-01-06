Nigeria: Bandits Attack More Zamfara Communities

After Fulani leaders in some Zamfara communities failed to prevail on wanted bandits' kingpin, Bello Turji, not to carry out his threats to launch fresh attacks, his followers have reportedly invaded Shinkafi Market, killed two traders and abducted scores of residents

Turji had threatened to attack communities in Shinkafi local government area in Zamfara State on New Year Day if his relations detained by the military were not released by December 31, 2024.

In a video clip which he released last week, Turji had threatened to attack Shinkafi and Zurmi communities in Zamfara and Isah in Sokoto states, if his relatives arrested by Nigerian troops were not freed before his deadline (December 31, 2024).

This prompted some Fulani leaders in Shinkafi, Moriki and Zurmi in Zamfara State to call for a meeting with the terrorists' kingpin to beg him to allow peace to reign.

The leaders were said to have pleaded with Turji for a cessation of abductions and killings, emphasising their devastating impacts on Zamfara and the neighbouring Sokoto State.

They allegedly informed him that his planned attacks on the communities could lead to reprisals on innocent Fulani on market days.

Some residents told LEADERSHIP Sunday that despite the Fulani elders' pleas, Turji's men still attacked Bafarawa in Sokoto State.

They also attacked travellers from Shinkafi to Gusau, which has forced the villagers to abandon the route for fear of being attacked.

A resident of Shinkafi who craved anonymity said a few hours to the peace meeting organised by the Fulani leaders, the bandits on Tuesday evening (December 31, 2024) suspected to be Turji's boys ambushed two vehicles at Chitti village near Shinkafi.

The occupants, including the two drivers, according to him, who were travelling from Gusau, were abducted. One of the vehicles was burnt.

Similarly, on Wednesday, January 1 (New Year Day), another attack was launched on some communities in Bafarawa in Isah local government area of Sokoto State.

The villagers claimed that Turji's gang again struck on Thursday, January 2, 2025 in Shinkafi community on a market day when the villagers were conducting their businesses.

It was learnt that bandits who came on several motorbikes bearing dangerous weapons, stormed the market shooting sporadically.

They reportedly killed two people and kidnapped scores of the traders.

When the police public relations officer of state command, ASP Yazeed Abubakar was contacted, he said he would not respond until he gets approval from the state police commissioner.

There was no response from him as of the time of filing this report.

Similarly, the spokesperson of the 1 Brigade Command Gusau, Lt-Col Abdullahi Abubakar, said only the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) could speak on the matter.