Nigeria: 'Incessant Military Strikes On Defenceless Nigerians Unacceptable'

An activist and public affairs commentator, Malam Salihu Othman Isah, has condemned what he described as the incessant air strikes and other forms of military attacks on defenceless civilians in some parts of the country.

Isah, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC ) said in an interview that it is unprofessional for the Nigerian military to continue to unleash its weapons on people they are trained and paid to protect.

He also criticised the approach being deplored by the authorities, both the government and the armed forces to stop the killings.

He said it was common knowledge that hapless and harmless Nigerians going about their normal duties to seek their livelihoods were sent to their early graves through avoidable military attacks.

According to him, some of the attacks and killings both by the ground army and the Air Force cannot be unexplainable as they are extrajudicial in nature.

"The army of any nation is established primarily to defend the territorial integrity of the people of such nations and not to eliminate them. The army is supposed to complement other arms of the security apparatus of a nation. It is to protect its citizens and not to maul them down," he said.

Isah expressed disappointment over the trend saying, "We often travel this same lane anytime there is an occurrence. Why would the Chief of Army Staff constitute an inquiry to investigate the remote cause of the attack on defenceless Nigerians instead of acting decisively to tackle the failure of its men and officers.

"Instead energies should also be directed at solution seeking beginning with holding errant officers responsible for such killings accountable."

He lamented that investigations and inquiries had become too monotonous and counterproductive, surmising real action is required.

The civil rights activist advocated that the armed forces must follow laid down rules of engagement which is a global practice required for any army operations to be successful especially when carried out in civilian populated areas.