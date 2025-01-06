Nigeria: Experts Task Nigerians On Hygiene Amid Rising Infections

5 January 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Royal Ibeh

Amid rising concerns over respiratory infections and human metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreaks, public health experts have urged Nigerians to adopt stringent hygiene practices and other precautionary measures.

The call followed the HMPV outbreak in China and the seasonal spike in respiratory illnesses globally.

Tropical disease specialist, Prof. Wellington Oyibo, in an interview with LEADERSHIP, stressed the importance of personal protection, particularly for travellers, as a way to curb the spread of respiratory viruses.

"As they are going to the airport, they must have their masks and protect themselves. Maintaining hygiene and using the right masks are key steps to protecting oneself," he said.

He reassured that while HMPV is not as deadly as COVID-19, it is highly contagious and can lead to severe complications in vulnerable groups such as children and older adults.

Highlighting Nigeria's challenges with public health preparedness, renowned virologist Prof. Oyewale Tomori, while speaking to LEADERSHIP, criticised the country's inconsistent approach to disease prevention and monitoring.

"We lack sustained preparedness. Each time an epidemic arises, it's like we're starting all over again. This approach leaves us unprepared for outbreaks like HMPV or even Lassa fever, which re-emerge yearly," he asserted.

Tomori lamented the underutilisation of laboratories and health infrastructure built during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that many are now defunct. "Instead of maintaining these facilities, we let them go to waste. When the next crisis hits, we start from scratch, bringing in temporary laboratories that are unsustainable," he said.

