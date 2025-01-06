Nigeria: Leadership Success Lies in Humility, Vision - Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said true leaders achieve success through humility and foresight instead of an insatiable pursuit of power.

Shettima who spoke in close reference to the character of Ekiti State Governor Abiodun Oyebanji, praised his sterling leadership qualities and impact on the state's development.

Speaking yesterday when he represented President Bola Tinubu at the traditional marriage of Toluwatimi Esther Oyebanji and Ayodeji Kenny Akinyemi at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Ibadan, the vice president in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, wished the newlyweds a happy married life.

Shettima extolled Governor Oyebanji's ability to unite his predecessors, noting that he was able to unite four past governors under the same canopy; that goes to show a lot about his personality.

The vice president noted: "Abraham Lincoln said, 'Most men can survive the extremes of adversity, but if you want to see a man's true character give him money and power'. I was fortunate to know Governor Oyebanji when he was Secretary to the State Government. He exuded humility, and I intuitively felt he would be the next Governor of Ekiti State. And the rest is history today."

He emphasised the importance of maintaining relationships beyond political office, pointing out that "when you are in power, your friends know you, but when you are out of power, you know your friends."

Commending Gov Oyebanji's inclusive leadership approach, he continued: "What you do speaks so loudly that I can't hear what you are saying. You don't need anybody to tell us about his persona. Here, we have all his predecessors and their spouses.

"I want to thank you for sustaining the relationship with your predecessors; that is what leadership is all about - the ability to accommodate and embrace each other. All of us here have a lot to learn from you. I believe you have a rendezvous with destiny; you have more rivers to cross in the future. You have the ability to reach out".

Speaking directly to the new couple, VP Shettima said, "On behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we wish you marital bliss. We hope and pray that this marriage will be blessed with children and, most especially, patience. On behalf of the President, I congratulate you."

Also, the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin, urged the couple to always remember the prayers and good wishes of everyone who attended the marriage event and learn to forgive each other and pray together.

In his address, chairman of the event, Chief Wole Olanipekan (SAN), who recalled the array of personalities who attended the event, urged the couples to "always remember the qualities and number of the personalities who attended their wedding and learn a lesson from them.

"The presence of these personalities demonstrates three crucial elements: respect for family values, unity of purpose, and national cohesion," he added.

Other dignitaries who attended the wedding included Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji; Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori; Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu; former governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande; former Ekiti State Governors, Kayode Fayemi and Ayodele Fayose; former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, among many others.

Earlier in the day, VP Shettima attended the wedding Fatiha of the sons of Chairman of the Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, in Kano.

The Vice President, who landed at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, was welcomed by Deputy Governor of the state, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo; Deputy Senate President Barau Jibril; and former Deputy Governor of Kano State, Alh. Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, among other dignitaries.

The couples, Abbas Abdullahi Abbas, with his bride, Arc. Khadija Attahire Buhari, and Muhammad Abdullahi Abbas with his bride, Zulaihat Nasir (Mimi), were joined in matrimony at the wedding ceremony officiated by Chief Imam, Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar, at the Al-Furqan Jumma'at Mosque, Kano.

Vice President Shettima stood as Muhammad's representative during the proceedings, while Deputy Senate President Jibril represented Abbas. The ceremony concluded with prayers for the newly wedded couples.