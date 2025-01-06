Uganda: EC Seeks to Recruit 15 Election Officers Ahead of Voter Registration Exercise

The voter registration exercise begins on January 20 up to February 10.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced the recruitment of 15 election officers, also referred to as Assistant District Election Administrators (ADEAs), as part of its efforts to strengthen electoral administration and uphold free, fair, transparent, and credible elections.

The announcement, made on Friday, calls for qualified Ugandans to apply for the positions, which will play a pivotal role in managing electoral processes at the district level.

Applicants must hold an honors bachelor's degree in Arts, Social Sciences, Development Studies, Education, Business Administration, Law, IT, Procurement, or related fields from recognized institutions.

Applications must include a comprehensive CV with contact details, daytime phone numbers for the applicant and three referees, as well as certified copies of academic transcripts and certificates.

Submissions should be addressed to the EC's Human Resource Office or Central Registry by January 17, 2025.

Upcoming Voter Registration Exercise

In a related development, the EC has set dates for the update of the National Voters Register, scheduled to run from January 20, 2025, to February 10, 2025.

This exercise will allow eligible Ugandans to register and verify their voter information ahead of the upcoming elections.

The EC has urged the public to participate in the registration exercise to ensure inclusion in the electoral process.

For more information about the recruitment and voter registration, visit the Electoral Commission's official website.