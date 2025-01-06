Nigeria: CAF Confederation Cup - Ideye Scores As Enyimba Crush Black Bulls

After a rocky start to their campaign, with two losses and a draw in their first three matches, the People's Elephant delivered a commanding performance to keep their slim continental hopes alive

Enyimba International finally found their rhythm in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage, claiming an emphatic 4-1 victory over Mozambique's Black Bulls on Sunday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

After a rocky start to their campaign, with two losses and a draw in their first three matches, the People's Elephant delivered a commanding performance to keep their slim continental hopes alive.

Under the guidance of newly appointed coach Stanley Eguma and bolstered by the arrival of former Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye, Enyimba showcased their resilience and attacking prowess.

A promising start

Enyimba wasted no time asserting their dominance. In the sixth minute, Samuel Atule found the back of the net, giving the Nigerian champions an early lead. However, defensive lapses allowed the visitors to equalise in the 12th minute, keeping the game balanced.

Undeterred, Enyimba regained their advantage in the 44th minute when Ifeanyi Ihemekwele scored his second goal of the competition.

The first half ended with Enyimba leading 2-1, providing a platform for a confident second-half display.

Second-Half

Coach Eguma's tactical changes after the break proved pivotal. In the 58th minute, Brown Ideye made his much-anticipated debut in continental competition, replacing Abdulrahman Awazie.

The veteran striker wasted little time making an impact, scoring in the 66th minute to extend Enyimba's lead to 3-1.

As the clock wound down, Atule capped off a brilliant individual performance with his second goal of the day in the 88th minute, sealing an emphatic 4-1 victory for the People's Elephant.

Enyimba's late resurgence

The win not only boosts Enyimba's confidence but also revitalises their campaign in Group D of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The People's Elephant are still bottom of the group with four points from four matches but if they can sustain the momentum, Enyimba may snatch one of the quarter final tickets up for grabs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria International Organisations Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Even though it appears their chances are slim, there is a figment of hope if Enyimba can pick points in their two remaining matches against Egyptian clubs Zamalek and Al Masry, especially if they beat the latter in their next home match.

Coach Stanley Eguma expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance, highlighting the contributions of new signings and the improved cohesion among the players.

For many, Sunday's performance sends a clear message: the People's Elephant are back in the game.