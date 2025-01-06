Nigeria: Burna Boy Offers Accommodation, Job for Cubana Chief Priest's Alleged Kenyan Baby Mama

"...Also, by the grace of God, Burna Boy Football Academy will build him into a football star."

Over the last two days, Burna Boy and Cubana Chief Priest's online spat has taken an interesting turn. Both parties have shown no signs of calling a truce.

On Saturday, Burna Boy took things slightly higher when he was captured gifting Cubana Chief Priest's alleged brother $30,000 in a viral video. On Sunday, in another display of generosity, he promised to support Cubana Chief Priest's alleged Kenyan baby mama, Hellen.

Amidst the fight that captured Nigeria's interest, Hellen, a Kenyan woman who claims to have a son for the Cubana Chief Priest, posted an emotional video detailing her dire living conditions.

In the video, she revealed that she had been homeless since 20203 and unable to contact Chief Priest for help. Hellen claimed that her attempts to reach him through Instagram and WhatsApp had been blocked, leaving her nowhere to turn.

"I just need this baby to have a better life," Hellen pleaded. "The baby is now two years old. I have no place to stay, no money to feed him, and I can't even afford to send him to school."

She described her dire situation as follows: "I just have to go and ask a neighbour to give me porridge so I can feed him. " She added, "I am begging you, please bear with me; I need my baby to have a better life. The baby is supposed to start school. But I don't have money for school fees, and it's been not easy. I want my child to have a better life."

Relocation, support

The video gained widespread attention, with many sympathising with her plight. Among the many who responded was Burna Boy, who, already in the spotlight due to his ongoing feud with Cubana Chief Priest, extended an offer of assistance.

In a comment on a post about Hellen, Burna Boy vowed to take action. He wrote, "We will relocate you to Nigeria, shelter you, put your son in school, and give you a job. Also, by the grace of God, @burnaboyfootballacademy will build him into a football star." Burna Boy even further instructed content creator Lucky Udu to help him contact Hellen to arrange the support.

Hours later, Lucky Udu, tagging the afrobeat star, revealed that he had gotten across to the alleged Kenyan baby mama.

The Grammy award-winning singer is yet to respond to the reach of Hellen.

Backstory

Hellen's case first made headlines in 2023 when she accused Cubana Chief Priest of fathering her child. She claimed that after learning of her pregnancy, Cubana advised her to terminate it and later blocked her attempts to contact him.

Despite her ongoing efforts to contact the socialite, she claimed she received no financial support from her. Cubana Chief Priest, however, has consistently denied the claims, labelling them as attempts at blackmail.

He suggested a DNA test to clear his name and stated that he had no obligations to support Hellen financially. "I'm committed to my family," he said, "and I've never abandoned anyone."

Enter Cubana's alleged brother

Hellen's case resurfaced during a heated Instagram feud between Burna Boy and Cubana Chief Priest. Burna called Cubana "Owerri Rick Ross," suggesting he was just a middleman and hinted at legal trouble for him. Cubana fired back, accusing Burna of bitterness, questioning his Grammy win, mocking his PTSD claims, and alleging Burna owed money. Burna denied the claims, saying he was financially independent and mocking Cubana's financial issues.

The feud escalated when Cubana shared a 2018 video showing he paid Burna N1 million to perform on his birthday. Burna responded by posting a video of Cubana's alleged brother, a phone repairman, Bethel Okechukwu, mocking Cubana for not helping his family and offering the man $30,000. Cubana criticised Burna for using charity to mock him and promised to help a fan Burna allegedly hurt at a Lagos concert.

However, Cubana denied Mr Okechukwu was his brother, saying he only had one brother and two sisters, all of whom were doing well. Cubana questioned the $30,000 claim, suggesting it was exaggerated for attention.

The situation has gained attention, with both sides exchanging insults online. This gesture sparked further tension between the two, as Cubana denied the relationship and distanced himself from the recipient. The celebrity barman clarified that the man is from his village but not a close relative, urging people to focus on their success rather than relying on others.

The feud remains unresolved, with both defending themselves, although Burna's aid actions have temporarily shifted the focus from their conflict.