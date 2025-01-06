West Africa: Nigeria's Cinemas Recorded 60 Per Cent Growth, Generated N11.5 Billion in 2024 - Exhibitors

5 January 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) says the Nigerian film industry has experienced a significant surge, with the Box Office recording an impressive 60 per cent increase in 2024.

In Lagos, Ope Ajayi, CEAN's national chairman, revealed this while speaking with the Nigerian News Agency (NAN).

According to him, N11.5 billion was earned from ticket sales across cinemas in Nigeria in 2024, as against N7.2 billion in 2023.

He said in 2024, the cinemas accommodated no fewer than 2.66million persons and 2.54million persons in 2023.

"We have recorded 60 per cent growth in revenue in 2024 and about 4.5 per cent in admissions despite the harsh economic climate.

"This is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the industry's resilience, creativity and determination. It is also the first time we are seeing a growth in admissions since 2020, signalling a significant upturn in the cinema subsector," he said.

Mr Ajayi listed the top five Nollywood films in 2024 as Everybody Loves Jennifer, Queen Lateefah, Ajosepo, Ajakaju and Alakada Bad &Boujee.

He said "Everybody Loves Jennifa" raked in N1.124 billion, "Queen Lateefah" made N365.5 million, "Ajosepo" made N257.3 million, "Ajakaju" made N252.8 million, and "Alakada Bad &Boujee" raked in N229.1 million.

Everybody Loves Jennifer and Alakada Bad & Boujee are still in cinemas."

Mr Ajayi noted that the top five Hollywood films in 2024 were Deadpool and Wolverine, Bad Boys 4, Gladiator II, Moana 2, and Venom 3.

