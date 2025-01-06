Ghana: Bagbin Pledges Values of Justice, Fairness , Rule of Law in 9th Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin , following his nomination as the Speaker of the 9th Parliament by the President elect Mr John Dramani Mahama, has pledged his commitment to the principle of justice, fairness, and the rule of law.

"I pledged to ensure that the 9th Parliament operates with the highest standards of integrity, transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness while rededicating myself to the task ahead," he said.

In a press statement issued by his office in response to the nomination and endorsement by Mr Mahama , Bagbin said

"I am deeply humbled by His Excellency's confidence in my ability to lead the august House as we begin a new chapter to our nation's democratic journey.

"I extend my profound gratitude to the National Executives and the Parliamentary Leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for the confidence placed in me by the decision that I be nominated to be elected as the Speaker of the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana", the statement said.

Related Articles

According to him , his nomination was both a profound privilege and an onerous responsibility, which he did not take lightly and therefore , pledged to work to strengthen the democratic institutions of the country and ensure that Parliament remained an effective and responsive institution.

Mr Bagbin previous roles encompassed serving as Member of Parliament for Nadowli, holding positions as both Majority and Minority Leader, and most recently, the Speaker of the 8th Parliament.

He also stands as one of the nation's most experienced parliamentarians, having dedicated decades to public service.

His extensive background includes crafting significant legislation and steering crucial parliamentary debates throughout his career in the legislative chamber.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Bagbin's nomination as the Speaker of the 9th Parliament, arrives as the country prepares for a new parliamentary session.

The NDC's National Executive Committee had expressed support for the selection, noting hid demonstrated ability to manage complex legislative processes and foster cooperation across political divisions.

The transition process for the Speaker position has commenced, with preparations underway for formal parliamentary proceedings.

The administrative procedures necessary for the confirmation process are progressing according to constitutional requirements.