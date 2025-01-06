Ghana: Mahama Nominates Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin Speaker for 9th Parliament

President-elect John Mahama has nominated Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin as Speaker for the 9th Parliament following extensive discussions with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party executives and parliamentary leaders on Sunday , January 5, 2025.

Special Aide to the president-elect, Felix Kwakye Ofosu in a statement said Mr Bagbin's nomination reflects his remarkable tenure in public service.

His previous roles encompassed serving as Member of Parliament for Nadowli, holding positions as both Minority and Majority Leader, and most recently, Speaker of the 8th Parliament.

The parliamentary leadership received clear instructions through an official statement detailing Bagbin's nomination.

The document emphasised his proven track record in legislative matters and his deep understanding of Ghana's parliamentary procedures.

Bagbin stands as one of the nation's most experienced parliamentarians, having dedicated decades to public service. His extensive background includes crafting significant legislation and steering crucial parliamentary debates throughout his career in the legislative chamber.

The nomination arrives as Ghana prepares for a new parliamentary session. The NDC's National Executive Committee has expressed support for the selection, noting Bagbin's demonstrated ability to manage complex legislative processes and foster cooperation across political divisions.

Parliamentary operations under the upcoming session will focus on strengthening oversight responsibilities. The legislative body aims to enhance its constitutional mandate while maintaining established democratic principles within Ghana's Fourth Republic.

The transition process for the Speaker position has commenced, with preparations underway for the formal parliamentary proceedings. The administrative procedures necessary for the confirmation process are progressing according to constitutional requirements.