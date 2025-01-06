Gambia: Embrace Our Differences to Discover Beauty of Unity - Tourism Minister

The minister for Tourism and Culture has spoken highly of the country's rich tapestry of traditions, languages and customs that make up the beautiful mosaic of our community.

He, however, acknowledged that it is through embracing and celebrating "our differences that we discover the true beauty of unity."

Abdou Jobe was speaking on Saturday while presiding over the official opening of the fourth edition of the Foni Rural Development Agency (FARD) on behalf of the president of the Republic, H.E. Adama Barrow.

The three-day event, which came to an end on Sunday in Sibanor, Foni Bintang, was held under the theme - 'Unity in Diversity.'

Minister Jobe first expressed gratitude to host, Foni Bintang Karanai and the organisers (FARD) for organising such an important cultural event.

"It is with great pride and excitement that we gather here today, united by the theme of this year's festival: Unity in Diversity. In this vibrant celebration of culture, we come together to honor the rich tapestry of traditions, languages, and customs that make up the beautiful mosaic of our community," he affirmed.

The diversity manifested here today, he observed, is a testament to the strength, resilience and shared spirit that binds all.

Furthermore, the tourism minister observed that FARD as a community-based organisation is contributing its quota towards sustainable development in all aspects of life.

He spoke about the areas that the agency is involved ranging from education, health, environment to culture among a host of others, acknowledging that they're doing their part for which, he commended the agency for their invaluable contribution.

Further, the festival, he said, serves as a platform to foster understanding, build bridges, and deepen connections, reminding that despite our varied backgrounds, we share common values of respect, kindness, and love for one another. "Let today's festivities be a celebration of this very essence."

"As we embark on this incredible journey of cultural exploration, let us open our hearts to the joy, music, dance, and art that will fill the air, and let us continue to honor and celebrate the diversity that makes us stronger together."

In conclusion, he thanked the FARD executive and general membership for their dedication and unwavering commitment to promoting peace, calling on them to continuing to work together for a brighter and more prosperous tomorrow."

