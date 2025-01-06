Gambia: Good Morning Mr President - 2025 Resolutions, Kudos to GRA

editorial

Happy New Year Mr President! We pray for a prosperous year for our nation The Gambia. We ponder what lies ahead as regards our resolve for the year 2025 and what we are going to try to achieve in the course of the year.

We also give a pat on the back of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) for a job well done by surpassing revenue target for 2024.

Mr President, there are burning issues that should be addressed without wasting time in the course of 2025. It is very essential that you ensure we hold a referendum to get a new constitution this year. Reparations should also be honoured in full, and perpetrators of the victims of Jammeh be prosecuted.

Since ECOWAS, with a statement issued on 15 December 2024, has paved the way for trials to be conducted, justice must prevail, and the trials can be done in The Gambia and other ECOWAS countries.

Mr President, we applaud your call on or appeal to Gambians to be united, to refuse to be divided by politics and to avoid war of words, using abusive language in the social media and making serious allegations.

As you stated in your New Year message, "there is an obvious need for restraint, respect for the rule law and avoidance of divisive politics and unrest."

Mr President, to drive home this point again, your government must make sure this year we have a new constitution, which you have promised since 2016 campaign. We are aware that we cannot have the same opinion over constitutional matters but we must look at majority interests and go to referendum to get a new constitution, which Gambians will be proud of.

We deem it essential to have a constitution of two-term limit for the president, who must be elected with over 50% vote.

The constitution should also provide for the voting right of diaspora Gambians to ensure they too exercise their franchise wherever they are. Thus, your government should provide facilities for diaspora voting as other African countries do.

Diaspora Gambians are key players in the economic growth of the country, as over 737 million US dollars come in as remittances yearly, pumping and bolstering the economy.

Due to government financial constraints, we should reintroduce holding presidential and parliamentary elections at the same time as it used to be in the First Republic.

Mr President you have also promised good coverage of electricity nationwide, which we are looking forward to, as well as water supply across the country, especially in the Greater Banjul Area.

Your government should put more efforts in creating jobs for qualified students, fight irregular migration and protect the interest of Gambian youth working in Saudi Arabia, Spain, the United Arab Emirates and other parts of the world.

Furthermore, Gambia security apparatus should be beefed up with more equipment, transportation and incentives to fight criminal activities in the country.

More viable socioeconomic measures should be taken to tackle inflation and control burdens such as rocketing rental charges and bills.

Kudos to GRA

Mr President, we would like to say kudos to the management and staff of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) under the leadership of Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe, for the excellent job done in the course of 2024 as regards revenue generation for the country.

They should be commended for their honesty and hard work in collecting D20.83 billion representing 8% above the target; an absolute finance of D1.9 billion against the target, which the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs tasked the Authority to raise.

Government should make good use of the money, such as using some of it to improve the health, education and road sectors among other things.

In the same vein, government officials should minimise unnecessary travels, minimise fuel cost and luxury cars. As a show of responsibility and probity, government should take action against officials mismanaging public funds. And those found wanting should face justice.

Good day!

