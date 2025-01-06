Nigeria: Cross River Governor Suspends Village Head, Council

A five-man committee is to manage the affairs of the village pending the outcome of investigation into allegations of misconduct against the village head and the council.

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has approved the immediate suspension of the Village Head of Esuk Utan, Okon Archibong, along with his council members.

This was disclosed in a statement from the governor's spokesperson, Nsa Gil, on Monday in Calabar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspension came on the heels of allegations of misuse of office by the traditional ruler and his council which gave rise to several petitions.

The governor mandated the Calabar Municipal Traditional Rulers Council to investigate the allegations against the village head and his council, and make recommendations.

"Report on findings and recommendations should be sent to the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Chieftaincy Affairs within one week.

"The Obutong Clan Council is mandated to set up a five-man committee to manage the affairs of Esuk Utan Village pending the outcome of the investigation," the statement highlighted.

Mr Otu called on residents or people operating businesses in Esuk Utan to go about their normal activities and cease all dealings with the suspended village head and his council.