Liberia: Four Members of Pro-Koffa Group Join Majority Bloc

Monrovia — In a surprising political maneuver, three lawmakers previously aligned with Speaker J. Fonati Koffa's faction have shifted allegiance to the Majority Bloc during the last sitting of the first session of the 55th Legislature.
The lawmakers--Rep. Sumo Mulbah (CDC, District #3, Montserrado County), Rep. Priscilla Cooper (District #5, Montserrado County), Ellen Attoh Wreh (District #3, Margibi Co.) and Romeo Quioh (District #1, Sinoe County)--have been staunch supporters of Speaker Koffa since October but made the dramatic switch at the Monrovia City Hall, where legislative sessions are currently being held.
Their move comes as the Pro-Koffa group, seeking to consolidate its position, recently announced the formation of the Rule of Law Legislative Caucus. This caucus, according to insiders, aims to advocate for adherence to constitutional principles and legislative independence amid growing political tensions in the House.
Shift in Power Dynamics
The defection of the four lawmakers is seen as a significant boost to the Majority Bloc, which has been working to consolidate its influence in the House of Representatives. With these additions, the Majority Bloc now holds a stronger numerical advantage.
