Liberia: Four Members of Pro-Koffa Group Join Majority Bloc

6 January 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — In a surprising political maneuver, three lawmakers previously aligned with Speaker J. Fonati Koffa's faction have shifted allegiance to the Majority Bloc during the last sitting of the first session of the 55th Legislature.

The lawmakers--Rep. Sumo Mulbah (CDC, District #3, Montserrado County), Rep. Priscilla Cooper (District #5, Montserrado County), Ellen Attoh Wreh (District #3, Margibi Co.) and Romeo Quioh (District #1, Sinoe County)--have been staunch supporters of Speaker Koffa since October but made the dramatic switch at the Monrovia City Hall, where legislative sessions are currently being held.

Their move comes as the Pro-Koffa group, seeking to consolidate its position, recently announced the formation of the Rule of Law Legislative Caucus. This caucus, according to insiders, aims to advocate for adherence to constitutional principles and legislative independence amid growing political tensions in the House.

Shift in Power Dynamics

The defection of the four lawmakers is seen as a significant boost to the Majority Bloc, which has been working to consolidate its influence in the House of Representatives. With these additions, the Majority Bloc now holds a stronger numerical advantage.

Liberia: Four Members of Pro-Koffa Group Join Majority Bloc Amid Ongoing Session

Monrovia, Liberia - In a surprising political maneuver, three lawmakers previously aligned with Speaker J. Fonati Koffa's faction have shifted allegiance to the Majority Bloc during the last sitting of the first session of the 55th Legislature.

The lawmakers--Rep. Sumo Mulbah (CDC, District #3, Montserrado County), Rep. Priscilla Cooper (District #5, Montserrado County), Ellen Attoh Wreh (District #3, Margibi Co.) and Romeo Quioh (District #1, Sinoe County)--have been staunch supporters of Speaker Koffa since October but made the dramatic switch at the Monrovia City Hall, where legislative sessions are currently being held.

Their move comes as the Pro-Koffa group, seeking to consolidate its position, recently announced the formation of the Rule of Law Legislative Caucus. This caucus, according to insiders, aims to advocate for adherence to constitutional principles and legislative independence amid growing political tensions in the House.

Shift in Power Dynamics

The defection of the four lawmakers is seen as a significant boost to the Majority Bloc, which has been working to consolidate its influence in the House of Representatives. With these additions, the Majority Bloc now holds a stronger numerical advantage.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.