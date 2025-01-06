Gambia: Solar Enterprise FC Rejoice Solar Enterprise Day With Football Match

Solar Enterprise FC on Wednesday 1st January 2025 celebrated Solar Day with a football match between Royal Elders and Young Celebrates at the Gunjur Nyamina Mini Stadium.

Yaya Darboe alias Danno could have opened the scores for Royal Elders in the 10th minute of the match but his shot was denied by Young Celebrates' custodian Czech.

Sheriffo Bojang alias Fixer also missed goal scoring opportunities for Young Celebrates in the 12th and 16th minutes of the match but his efforts were denied by Royal Elders' net-minder Abubacarr Manneh alias Don.

Yaya Darboe alias Danno nearly opened the scores for Royal Elders in the 20th minute of the match but his shot was saved by Young Celebrates' goalkeeper Czech.

Ousman Touray alias Manday gave Royal Elders the lead in the 30th minute of the match from an astonishing strike thus the first half ended 1-0 in favour of Royal Elders.

Upon resumption of the match, Royal Elders and Young Celebrates both injected in several fresh legs to reinforce their midfield and striking departments.

Young Celebrates controlled the midfield and created several goal scoring opportunities.

Substitute Bakary Bajo alias Wills Smith restored parity for Young Celebrates in the dying minute of match from an excellent header.

This pushed the match into post-match penalty shootouts, which ended 4-2 in favour of Young Celebrates.

Meanwhile, Solar Enterprise FC also remembered their missing colleagues.

The annual Solar Day event was witnessed by the Councillor of Gunjur Ward Momodou Charreh Jibba, President of Gunjur Sports Committee Dembo F. Touray, Assistant Secretary of Gunjur Sports Committee Demba F. Janneh, Treasurer of Gunjur Sports Committee Assan Jassey, Technical Director of Gunjur United Hatab Jobe, Burama Jatta, Ousman Kojo Jatta, Famusa Bojang alias Velo, Fabai Jatta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Solar Enterprise Limited Ousman Barrow alias Saa Ous, Pa Ensa Jammeh alias Fesul, Ismaila Jatta alias Wasa and other important dignitaries.

Nyofelleh Utd FC triumph Alieu Mourinho Jabang Super Cup trophy

Real de Banjul, Bombada snatch swaying wins in 1st Tier