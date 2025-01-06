Rwanda/Senegal: Gasogi United Sign Senegalese Striker Alioune Mbaye

6 January 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwanda Premier League side Gasogi United have acquired Senegalese striker Alioune Mbaye as a free agent.

Mbaye, 22, signed a short-term deal with Gasogi subject to renewal at the end of the 2024/25 season based on his output.

The gangling forward has been without a club since leaving Tunisian outfit Club Africain in July 2024.

He is expected to beef up the club's attack as they hope to finish the season in the top ranks.

Mbaye joins Gasogi United as a potential replacement for Congolese striker Syntric Baloukoulou whose contract was terminated by the club on Friday, January 3.

Mbaye also previously played for Niarry Tally FC in native country, Senegal.

