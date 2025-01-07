Liberia: Boakai Reflects Late President Carter's Commitments to Advancing Democracy

Tuesday, January 7, 2024/In his touching tribute on behalf of the Liberian People, President Boakai reflected on the Life and Legacy of the 39th US President.

Speaking at the United States Embassy Near Monrovia, Mr. Boakai shared his thoughts about the falling state-man. He hailed Carter for his resilience efforts to promote equality, advancing democracy, and promoting human rights.

Mr. Boakai also reflected on late President Carter's work here in Liberia, emphasizing the Carter Center, an organization whose work is combating diseases and resolving conflicts while promoting free, fair, and transparent elections globally.

"The late President Carter's work has touched countless lives, including Liberia; we are proud of his contributions toward Peace and tranquility.

He can not only be remembered for this but also for the "Carter Center, an initiative which has left an indelible mark on humanity and contributed significantly to Liberia's development during challenging times," President Boakai said.

"President Carter was not just a leader of his nation but a champion for global justice and human dignity," he added.

Meanwhile, the Book of Condolence opened at the U.S. Embassy near Monrovia, allowing dignitaries, government officials, and public members to express their sympathies and honor Carter's memory.

President Boakai's visit embolized Liberia and the United States, the deepest historical ties and mutual respect shared between the two nations.

The late President James Earl "Jimmy" Carter, Jr. passed away on December 29, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of service and dedication to global humanity.

He was President of the United States from 1977 to 1981 and was widely recognized for his humility, empathy, and commitment to humanitarian causes. Even after leaving office, he remained an influential global figure, dedicating his life to building a better world.

Late President Carter's enduring legacy, particularly his post-presidency humanitarian work, has been widely celebrated. His efforts to eradicate diseases such as Guinea worm and his advocacy for global health initiatives resonated deeply with many in Africa, where he sought to uplift the most vulnerable communities.

Followed by President Boakai, the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, Sylvester Grisby, and Foreign Affairs Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, both signed the book of Condolence of the former United States President Carter.