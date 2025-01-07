Liberia: Sen. Brown Gives Back to People of Maryland

Maryland County Senator J. Gbe-bo Brown breaks grounds for the construction of an elementary school in Gbiabo, Taayetowiso Karloway, Maryland Electoral District#3.

The groundbreaking ceremony brought together local officials, including Karloway statutory Superintendent, Township Commissioners, former Statutory Superintendent Samuel Johnny, traditional chiefs and elders, youths, women groups, and students.

Speaking in Gbiabo, Taayetowiso, Senator Brown expressed excitement for citizens' turnout for a "thank you program" followed by the groundbreaking for a modern elementary school project as his way of giving back to the people.

Sen. Brown recalls that on numerous occasions when he visited the areas while serving his first term before his re-election in 2023, he usually observed students working distances to acquire education.

He says that despite the age of Liberia, seeing school students working distances to acquire education drew his attention to undertake the school project.

He notes that though the students are meeting up with the Ministry of Education lesson policy, the distances they cover to get a better education have degraded the standard of learning.

He stresses that providing a comfortable learning environment for students is always good because among them could be a future president, speaker, senator, representative, or superintendent.

"So, Mr. Superintendent and my people, I'm fully prepared to construct this modern elementary school as a commitment for the trust imposed in me by the people of the town during the just ended election", he pledges.

Brown, one of the first Senators since the establishment of the County to have gotten elected for a 2nd term, believes it was the doing of God and the people, so he has promised to give back to the people of Maryland.

While on his thank-you tour in the County, Brown presented several food and non-food items, including cash, to several sectors in the county.

During his recent visit to J.J Dossen Referral Hospital in Harper, he presented 25 bags of 25 kg rice, One Hundred Thousand Liberia Dollars, and a cow to thank nurses for their services.

He also provides food ration and LRD40,000 to disadvantaged youths and cash donations to Joint Security at the Pedebo border.

The senator similarly gave to the people of Wartiken, Karloken, Wuluken, and Manolu, amongst others.

He also announced plans to break grounds for a bus stop in Harper to serve Williams V.S. Tubman University students, noting that the project was initiated following a formal request by the student council leadership.

He highlights the significance of William V.S. Tubman University as Liberia's second state-run university and emphasizes its contributions to concession companies in the county.

In response, the Superintendent of Karloway statutory district, Kumar, hailed Senator Brown for the projects, noting that they will benefit the people of Maryland when completed.d

Superintendent Kumar notes that Senator Brown's work in the district cannot be overemphasized.