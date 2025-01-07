Africa: GOL Signs MOU With Arthur Energy Africa to Develop Hydropower Scheme On St. John River

In a significant step towards addressing Liberia's electricity deficit and advancing renewable energy, the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), National Investment Commission (NIC), and Ministry of Justice (MOJ) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Arthur Energy Africa (AEA) to conduct comprehensive studies towards the development of the hydropower potential of the St. John River Basin.

Monrovia, Liberia - January 7, 2025: The signing ceremony, held on Monday, December 30, 2024, at the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) in Monrovia, was attended by key government officials and representatives from AEA. The MOU was co-signed by Justice Minister Cllr. Natu Oswald Tweh, Mines & Energy Minister Hon. Wilmot J. Paye, and NIC Chairman Hon. Jeff B. Blibo on behalf of the Government of Liberia and Ing. Jabesh Amissah-Arthur, Managing Partner of Arthur Energy Africa (AEA).

The hydropower study aims to identify opportunities and prepare plans to reduce Liberia's electricity deficit while fostering long-term partnerships in the renewable energy sector. This collaborative effort will lay the foundation for multiple hydropower plants along the St. John River, positioning Liberia to meet its energy needs sustainably. The study will focus on a 193 km stretch of the St. John River Basin from the Nuan (Nuehn) River Confluence to the Atlantic Ocean.

The NIC Chairman, Jeff B. Blibo, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, "This is a major step forward for Liberia's energy development. We are thrilled to welcome Arthur Energy Africa to our country, especially since they bring expertise from neighboring countries. This partnership holds immense promise for the future of Liberia's electricity sector."

On behalf of Arthur Energy Africa, Ing. Jabesh Amissah-Arthur reassured stakeholders of the project's success, stating, "We are confident that this project will come to fruition in the shortest possible time. The St. John River holds tremendous potential, and we are committed to working diligently to bring it to life. Our goal is to generate approximately 300 Megawatts of electricity from different locations along the river, and we are also developing strategies to address seasonal generation challenges, particularly during the dry season."

The MOU grants AEA exclusive rights to conduct the studies in this area, with AEA committing to fund the studies and secure the necessary financing for the development, construction, and operation of the hydropower projects.

The project will increase Liberia's electricity supply, bolstering its economic development and overall quality of life. Implementing the hydropower projects will also create numerous employment opportunities, enhance the electricity supply for residents in the area, and contribute to improving the livelihoods of communities along the St. John River.

About Arthur Energy Advisors (AEA)

Arthur Energy Africa (AEA), formerly known as Arthur Energy Advisors, is a specialist energy infrastructure firm specializing in the development of energy infrastructure in West Africa. With extensive experience in the energy sector, AEA prioritizes more climate-friendly energy projects, (especially hydropower) aimed at improving electricity access, indigenous livelihood improvement, and fostering economic growth in the region.