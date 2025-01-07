Adequate security measures have been implemented to ensure a smooth and successful swearing-in ceremony of President-elect John Dramani Mahama and Vice-President-elect Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on Tuesday , January 7, 2025.

Among the security measures implemented by the Ghana Police Service as announced by the Director of Public Affairs , Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Grace Ansah-Akrofi at a press conference on Monday were the intermittent roadblocks, restrictions, and traffic diversions in various parts of Accra.

The affected areas included the Ako Adjei Interchange, African Union (AU) Roundabout, State House, Accra Sports Stadium, Independence Square, and Gamel Abdul Nasser Avenue.

According to ACP Ansah-Akrofi, most roads in the security operational perimeter of the swearing in ceremony would be closed to ensure a smooth swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday

To ensure public safety, she said that the roads that would be affected by the swearing-in activities would be closed to both human and vehicular traffic the 6 am to 6 pm.

Additionally, she indicated that the specific roads , which would be closed, were the 28th February Road from the Customs Headquarters towards Castle Road Junction and Osu Cemetery Traffic light.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi, therefore advised motorists to adhere to the road protocols implemented by the Ghana Police Service to ensure the safety and security of invited guests, dignitaries and the public during the event.

"Motorists from Loko Streets towards the Castle Road should use the Ajumaku and Oxford Streets. Traffic from the AU roundabout towards the Castle Road through the Osu Cemetery Traffic Light shall be diverted onto the Abdul Diouf Road and King Hassan Road to link with the Gamel Abdul Nasser Avenue ,"she said .

ACP Ansah -Akrofi commended the citizenry for their immense support during the general elections and expressed optimism that peace was going to prevail during the swearing in ceremony.

"We wish to assure the public that the Police and other security services are committed to preserving the peace and security within our communities", she said .

Also, she assured that the service was collaborating with other security agencies to implement comprehensive security measures to ensure a successful swearing-in ceremony.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi urged the general public to contact the police on the police's toll-free number, 0800311311 ,whenever there was any information they wanted to share with the service.

Moreover, she encouraged the public to participate in the event by attending as parking space would be made available at the forecourt of the State House, Afua Sutherland Park, and the premises of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

According to her, security arrangements were also in place for the swearing-in of elected Members of Parliament and the Speaker of Parliament today at the Parliament House.