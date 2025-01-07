Rwanda: Burundian Officials Should Stop Trivialising the Genocide

editorial

The recent statements made by the Chief of Burundi's ruling party, downplaying the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, are deeply offensive and unacceptable.

While speaking to the media in Burundi, the Secretary General of CNDD-FDD, the ruling party in the neighbouring country said, rather pejoratively, that the FDLR, a militia group fighting alongside the national army of the Democratic Republic of Congo among others in their war against M23, a rebel group operating out of the east of the vast country.

FDLR, which has existed for over 30 years, was founded by those who committed the Genocide against the Tutsi and who have at every opportunity expressed their desire to come and complete the job they did not finish three decades ago, which is to annihilate the Tutsi.

Such rhetoric not only trivializes the suffering of the victims but also fuels hatred and division.

Genocide is a crime against humanity. There is no room for denial or minimisation of this horrific event. It is crucial to remember the victims and to ensure that such atrocities never happen again.

Instead of engaging in harmful rhetoric, the Burundian government should focus on its responsibility to bring to justice those who participated in the Genocide against the Tutsi. Numerous genocide fugitives are known to be hiding in Burundi. Extradition of these individuals to face justice is not only a moral imperative but also a crucial step towards reconciliation and regional stability.

Thousands of Burundians who were refugees in Rwanda in 1994, took part in the Genocide and despite calls by survivors of the Genocide, the Burundian authorities have done nothing to bring them to book.

Genocide denial is a dangerous and insidious ideology. By promoting a culture of accountability and confronting the dark chapters of our history, we can build a more just and peaceful future for all.