Monrovia — The debate surrounding the Yekepa-Buchanan railway reflects broader issues of investment management and national development priorities.

In recent weeks, HPX and its media partners have intensified a wave of negative publications aimed at tarnishing ArcelorMittal Liberia's (AML) national image, particularly regarding the railway's use. These accusations claim AML is "monopolizing" the rail.

However, these publications overlook AML's steadfast commitment to equitable access and economic growth through a robust multiuser framework. Allegations from High-Power Exploration (HPX), spearheaded by Dr. J. Peter Pham, disregard AML's transformative contributions and the complex realities of Liberia's infrastructure needs.

Over the past two decades, AML has invested more than $800 million in rehabilitating and maintaining the Yekepa-Buchanan railway. Once rendered inoperable by years of civil conflict, the railway was painstakingly restored to catalyze economic activity in Liberia's mineral-rich regions. This investment underscores AML's pivotal role in Liberia's development.

In contrast, HPX, which seeks to transport ore from Guinea to Liberia, has not contributed to creating the legally required excess capacity on the railway. Instead, HPX has relied on tactics verging on coercion, using narratives to leverage its status as a U.S.-backed entity.

This approach raises critical questions: What capacity has HPX added to the railway? What steps has it taken to ensure readiness for handling increased tonnage? These unanswered questions highlight the disparity between AML's proactive efforts and HPX's ambiguous demands.

AML's ongoing Phase II expansion project demonstrates its commitment to infrastructure improvement. This initiative includes replacing 600,000 timber sleepers with steel, upgrading nine sidings, and introducing 500 new wagons and nine locomotives to enhance safety and capacity.

The expansion, designed to handle up to 30 million tons of iron ore annually, incorporates state-of-the-art inspection technology to maintain operational safety. At Buchanan Port, AML is constructing a new multipurpose quay and installing advanced material handling systems, streamlining operations and improving efficiency. These investments, totaling $1 billion, have created more than 3,000 jobs, predominantly for Liberians, solidifying AML's role in fostering local employment and economic stability.

Contrary to claims of monopolistic intent, AML has embraced a multiuser framework as outlined in its amended Mineral Development Agreement (MDA). Submitted to the Legislature in 2021, the agreement ensures fair access for other legitimate users, as determined by the Liberian government, while preserving the railway's safety and efficiency.

AML maintains that the railway is a national asset--restored through its substantial investments but open to responsible and regulated use by all stakeholders. Dr. J. Peter Pham's portrayal of AML as obstructive ignores the company's track record of generating substantial revenue for Liberia through taxes, royalties, and fees, alongside contributions to community development and public infrastructure.

Claims that AML undermines other companies like HPX and Solway Mining are misleading. The complexities of regulatory frameworks, not AML's operational policies, are at the heart of access disputes. AML's multiuser system prioritizes safety, reliability, and long-term sustainability, aligning with Liberia's national goals and international partnerships.

Assertions that AML's approach contradicts U.S. strategic interests are equally flawed. AML's alignment with Liberia's vision for equitable access reinforces its role as a responsible operator committed to leveraging the railway for collective benefit. Its investments have unlocked economic opportunities, transforming the railway into a strategic national asset.

The future of Liberia's railway lies in balancing competing interests with the overarching goal of national progress. AML's multiuser framework ensures Liberia's resources are harnessed for its people, fostering competition, driving economic growth, and securing a brighter future. This vision, grounded not in corporate dominance but in shared prosperity, remains central to Liberia's journey toward sustainable development.