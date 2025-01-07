Lone Star striker Emmanuel Ernest has signed with Albanian giants Tirana FC just days after his contract with Swiss Challenge League side FC Aarau was mutually terminated.

Ernest, who has faced mounting criticism since his debut for the Liberia National Team against Togo in September 2024, has struggled to find his footing. Football pundits, including former Lone Star legend James Debbah, have questioned whether Ernest deserved to wear the iconic #10 jersey. Despite making six appearances for the national team, the striker has yet to score a goal.

Fan frustrations grew further when Ernest failed to appear in Liberia's 1-0 victory over Togo during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers at the SKD Stadium in November 2024. Criticism intensified after FC Aarau terminated his contract, marking a challenging period in his career.

Weeks later, Tirana FC announced the signing of the 24-year-old striker on a two-season deal. Ernest joined FC Aarau in the summer of 2024 from Northern Cyprus club Çetinkaya TSK, where he featured in 18 competitive matches during the first half of the Swiss Challenge League season, scoring four goals.

"We would like to thank Emmanuel Ernest for his commitment and wish him all the best for his future," FC Aarau stated in an official release.

Remarkably, just two days after his departure from FC Aarau, Ernest's market value soared from €50,000 to €200,000, signaling a significant boost in his professional prospects.

Born in Liberia's West Point to a Liberian mother and a Nigerian father, Ernest spent much of his childhood in his father's homeland of Nigeria. He began his football career with Christ Ambassador Sporting Academy in Nigeria and moved to Romania in early 2020, signing with third-division club Sporting Roșiori at the age of 19.

In September 2024, Ernest earned his first call-up to the Liberian national team, making his debut in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Togo. However, despite six appearances for the Lone Star, he is still seeking his first goal.