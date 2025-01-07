Liberia: Lenise Home Care Marks Growth and Excellence At Year-End Dinner

Monrovia — Lenise Home Care and Support Services celebrated a year of remarkable growth and achievements in the home care industry during its Year-End Appreciation Dinner held at Sinkor Palace in Monrovia. The event, attended by employees, agents, and clients, honored the company's dedication to providing professional and compassionate care services.

Speaking at the event, CEO Denise Love Dodoo expressed heartfelt gratitude to the company's dedicated trainers, agents, and valued clients who contributed to its success. "This gathering is not just a celebration but an acknowledgment of the incredible bond we have built together over the past year," Mrs. Dodoo said.

She commended the hardworking agents and trainers for their pivotal roles in achieving high client satisfaction and exceptional service delivery. Mrs. Dodoo also reaffirmed the agency's commitment to enhancing the quality of care while fostering lasting relationships with its clients.

Board Lennart Dodoo provided an inspiring overview of the company's foundation and growth. Reflecting on its origins, he shared how Lenise Home Care started as an idea conceived by his wife, which came to fruition on August 17, 2023. "Lenise Home Care and Support Services was founded with a vision to empower young women through meaningful job opportunities, addressing the challenges professional women face in balancing work and home life," Mr. Dodoo explained.

He highlighted the company's rapid growth, noting that it now employs 75 staff members and has served over 140 clients within its first year--a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence in home care services.

A cornerstone of Lenise Home Care's success is its rigorous employee recruitment and background check process. "We ensure all our agents undergo thorough background checks," Mr. Dodoo emphasized. "Our priority is to send only the best agents into clients' homes, as our brand is built on trust and quality service."

The evening culminated in the presentation of awards to employees, agents, and clients, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the company's success. Certificates of honor were presented in various categories, showcasing the agency's appreciation for their dedication and commitment.

Lenise Home Care and Support Services has become a thriving enterprise offering a wide range of services, including cleaning, event hosting, catering, fumigation, and personalized care coordination. The company's remarkable growth over the past year reflects its steadfast commitment to excellence, reliability, and innovation in the home care industry.