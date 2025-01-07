Liberia: Bishop Brown Urges President Boakai to Act Against Self-Centered Officials

Monrovia — Bishop Dr. Kortu K. Brown, former President of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC), has called on President Joseph N. Boakai to take decisive action against individuals within his government who he claims are poised to undermine its success.

The former LCC leader identified three groups within the Unity Party-led administration as problematic: those he referred to as "Esau," "Jonah," and "Judases." According to him, these groups prioritize their personal interests over the country's welfare and could derail the president's agenda.

"Esau sold his birthright for a bowl of bean soup, and Jacob took it. Similarly, there are people in your government whose selfish actions could damage your over 42 years of public service experience," Bishop Brown stated. He urged President Boakai to take firm measures to prevent these individuals from sabotaging his administration.

Bishop Brown described the first group, the "Esaus," as those who are willing to compromise the nation's progress for personal gain. He warned the president to be vigilant, as such individuals could cause more harm than good in 2025.

The second group, whom he referred to as "Jonahs," were characterized as self-centered individuals who initially appeared obedient but have since become uncooperative and resistant to authority. Drawing a parallel with the biblical Jonah, Bishop Brown explained that Jonah was reluctant to fulfill God's mission to warn the Ninevites of their impending doom. Despite Jonah's rebellion, God pursued him and used him to accomplish His divine purpose.

"These Jonahs in your administration," Bishop Brown said, "care only about their own interests. They must not be allowed to derail the government's agenda."

The third group, the "Judases," were likened to the biblical Judas Iscariot, the disciple who betrayed Jesus for 30 pieces of silver. Bishop Brown described them as individuals who appear loyal but are driven by greed and deceit. He warned President Boakai to be cautious of those within his inner circle who might harbor ulterior motives.

"Judas was a thief who loved money and was not truly devoted to God. His betrayal was part of a divine plan, but it serves as a warning that even those closest to you can be your undoing," Bishop Brown emphasized.

Speaking to journalists, the former LCC President urged President Boakai to take swift and firm action against these groups as he prepares for his upcoming State of the Nation Address.

"I hope and pray that in this New Year, 2025, Liberians will see meaningful changes that improve their lives. The people did not vote for President Joseph Boakai and the Unity Party in 2023 to suffer," he concluded.