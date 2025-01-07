Liberia: Nimba Businessman Unveils Commercial Complex, Calls for Government Support

Ganta — Pharaze Dekpah, a prominent businessman in Nimba County, officially opened a colossal commercial complex in Ganta on January 4, marking a significant milestone in the city's economic landscape. The "Dekpah Commercial Complex," valued at over $1.5 million USD, houses more than 200 stores and residential units within a single structure.

The dedication ceremony drew an array of local and national business figures, alongside state actors, to celebrate the landmark project. Situated at the heart of Ganta, the complex symbolizes a major stride in boosting the county's commerce and urban development.

Speaking during the event, Pharaze Dekpah, the Chief Executive Officer of Dek-Ta, Inc., expressed gratitude for the collective support that made the project a reality. "This project could not have been completed without your support," he said, acknowledging contributions from the Nimba business community, commercial banks, ordinary citizens, and the government of Liberia.

In his remarks, Dekpah emphasized the urgent need for governmental backing to empower Liberian-owned businesses. "What foreign businesses are doing here is not magic. We can do the same, or even more, if the government supports us with credit loans and investment security," he stated. Dekpah noted that inadequate access to funding and security has hindered the growth of local enterprises, urging the government to address these barriers to foster economic development.

Dekpah also highlighted ongoing plans to further expand his ventures with a 180-room hotel, underscoring his commitment to Nimba County's development. He described the complex as not just a business hub but also an emblem of the resilience and determination of Liberian entrepreneurs. "This project is an addition to the beautification of Ganta and a testament to what we can achieve together," he declared.

Tomah Seh Floyd, CEO of Jungle Water Group of Investment, also addressed the audience, commending Dekpah for his vision and challenging Liberian entrepreneurs to invest in industrialization. "It's time we collaborate to create industries that produce the goods we currently import. Together, we can achieve this," Floyd stated, urging business owners to work in unity and shed harmful rivalries.

Ganta City Mayor Samuel Saye Hardt lauded Dek-Ta, Inc. for its numerous investments in the city, including the Pharena Lodge and Dek-Ta Loan services, which have created jobs and stimulated the local economy. "Mr. Dekpah's contributions are transforming Ganta. We encourage other businesspeople to follow his example and view their ventures as avenues for community empowerment," Mayor Hardt said.

The dedication of the Dekpah Commercial Complex represents a pivotal moment for Nimba County, setting a benchmark for private sector contributions to Liberia's economic transformation. As the government and local businesses explore avenues for collaboration, the complex stands as a beacon of potential and progress.