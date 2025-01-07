Morocco: In Context of His Majesty King Mohammed Vi's Impetus On Moroccan Sahara, Republic of Ghana Suspends Diplomatic Ties With So-Called 'Sadr'

7 January 2025
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The Republic of Ghana has decided to suspend diplomatic relations with the so-called "sadr".

This decision was communicated in an official document from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana, addressed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco.

The Republic of Ghana "has decided to immediately inform, through diplomatic channels, the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco, the African Union and the United Nations, of this position."

In the same official document, the Republic of Ghana expressed its support for the "good-faith efforts made by the Kingdom of Morocco to reach a solution accepted by all parties."

The Republic of Ghana had recognized the so-called "sadr" in 1979.

Due to the impetus given to the Moroccan Sahara issue by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, 46 countries, including 13 African nations, have severed or suspended their relations with the so-called "sadr" since 2000.

