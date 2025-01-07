The FCT Police Command said on Monday night that preliminary investigations have revealed that three men from Katsina visited the owner of the Islamic school, in Kuchibuyi village, Bwari area Council, Mallam Adamu Ashimu where an IED exploded saying it killed two of the men

Her statement reads, "The FCT Police Command regrets to inform the public of a tragic incident involving a suspected bomb explosion that occurred on January 6, 2025, at approximately 11am at the Tsangagyar Sani Uthman Islamiyya School, located in Kuchibuyi Village, Byazhin area of the FCT.

"Upon receiving a distress call from the Sarki of Kuchibuyi, a team of police operatives, including the Command's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team and the Area Commander of Kubwa, swiftly mobilized to the scene.

"The area was immediately cordoned off to protect residents and facilitate a thorough investigation.

"During the rescue operation, victims were promptly evacuated and rushed to the Hospital for medical attention.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that three men from Katsina had visited the owner of the Islamic school, Mallam Adamu Ashimu.

"The three visitors are suspected of having brought the explosive device with them.

"Tragically, two of the men died in the explosion while tampering with the improvised explosive device (IED), on the school Veranda, while the third man and a female trader sustained severe injuries and are currently receiving treatment under police guard.

"The FCT Bomb Squad has confirmed that it was an IED explosion, as remnants of the device have been recovered.

"Mallam Adamu Ashimu, the owner of the school, has been taken into custody for questioning, and further findings will be communicated in due course.

"The Commissioner of Police, FCT,

Cp Olatunji Disu urges members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity, behavior, or items that may resemble improvised explosive devices to the police via our emergency numbers:

0806 158 1938

0803 200 3913

0802 894 0883

0705 733 7653

CRU: 0810 731 4192

PCB: 0902 222 2352

A Safety advice issued by the Police for residents of FCT following the incident said, "Stay Alert:Be aware of your surroundings and report any unusual behaviour or items to the authorities.

"Do Not Touch Suspicious Objects: If you encounter any suspicious items, do not touch or attempt to move them. Instead, call the police immediately.

"Emergency Numbers: Keep emergency contact numbers handy and ensure your family members are aware of them.

"Community Vigilance: Collaborate with your neighbours to maintain a safe environment."