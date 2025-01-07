Nigeria: Police Arrest Two for Killing, Burying Brother in Shallow Grave in Anambra

The Anambra State Police command has arrested two brothers who allegedly killed and buried their brother in a shallow grave in their compound in Oko community, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The state Commissioner for Police, Nnaghe Itam, while speaking during a press conference in Awka, said the deceased, Chibuzor Okeke, was accused of burglary and stealing and his brother, Chidiebere Okeke and cousin, Emebo Ogochukwu, caught him and beat him mercilessly, leading to his death.

The CP said: "We have suspects who murdered their brother and buried him in a shallow grave in a compound at Oko. The deceased, Chibuzor Okeke, was accused of burglary and stealing.

"His brother, Chidiebere Okeke and his cousin, Emebo Ogochukwu, caught him and beat him to a stupor. As a result, Chibuzor became unconscious and was rushed to the hospital where the doctor confirmed him dead.

"The two suspects, in order to cover up for the incident, dug a shallow grave in their compound and buried Chibuzor."

Itam, who spoke on other activities of the state Police command, disclosed that four children allegedly stolen from their parents in Bauchi State and sold to another person in Anambra State have been rescued.

According to him, four suspects, including an illegal foster mother, have been arrested in connection with the incident. "The suspects confessed to the crime and narrated the role that each of them played. One of the children has been identified and efforts are being made to unite the child with his parents," the CP said.

Itam revealed that on December 24, 2024, a joint security operation led by the Nigeria Police Force and comprising the Military, Civil Defence, and Anambra Vigilante operatives successfully dismantled a criminal camp located in Nimo, Njikoka local government area, adding that the operation resulted in the destruction of several makeshift structures within the camp, the recovery of 19 unexploded Improvised Explosive Devices, IED, and inflicted significant injuries on fleeing suspects.

He added that the decisive action followed credible intelligence on the activities of the criminal gang in the area, coupled with information obtained during the interrogation of suspects arrested in ongoing police operations across the state.

Also, the police operatives attached to the Anti-Cultism Squad, Enugu Ukwu, Njikoka local government area raided an identified black spot in Umunaga Village, Awka South LGA.

Itam said that during the operation, one Okechukwu Chinwuko, aged 27 years of Umunaga Village and Ezenwa Chinedu, 22 years of Umuneri Village were arrested. Incriminating objects recovered from them include one pump action gun, four live cartridges, a cutlass, criminal charms, and substances suspected to be hard drugs.

He added that the operatives also rescued two female victims who the suspects forcibly abused sexually.

He listed other significant breakthroughs by the command, including the arrest of over 300 suspects, securing 15 convictions, and rescuing 14 kidnapped victims unhurt.

The command has also recovered a substantial amount of arms and ammunition, including 43 unexploded improvised devices, over 100 different brands of arms, and 2,937 ammunition of various types.

He said the police recovered 40 stolen vehicles and various brands of motorcycles and also arrested a notorious kidnapper, known as Pablo, who had been terrorizing Ihiala community of Anambra State, and other areas in Enugu and Delta states.