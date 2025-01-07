Nigeria: Building the Perfect Nigerian Diaspora Team

opinion

According to a census performed on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria's Office of the Vice President (OVP), the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), there are approximately 15 million Nigerians living in the diaspora. This, on its own, is a staggering number, but according to the study, it can vary by millions of people.

For comparison, the census of Nigerians living in Cameroon could be anywhere from 145,000 to 6 million, depending on sources.

In the world of football, this is especially interesting, as many football powerhouses, have several or sometimes even a majority of players of African descent in their starting XIs. This has led me to the question of what Nigeria's best possible starting XI would be, if every player of Nigerian descent joined the team. This is limited to a thought experiment, but one day, after much development, Nigerians may choose to represent Nigeria, shaking the world of football wearing green and white.

Present in the pantheon of world football, are many players of Nigerian descent. For this experiment, however, I will be sticking exclusively to current players. To find the best possible lineup, I will be mixing players that represent Nigeria currently with players that do not. I will be using a 4-2-1-3 formation and provide information about the player and their connection to Nigeria.

GK - Stanley Nwabali. The current Nigerian goalkeeper. At 28 years old, he currently plays for Chippa United F.C. in the South African Premiership. He says that his favorite player growing up was Manuel Neuer, and it shows, as he made many crucial saves to take Nigeria to the final of the 2024 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations. His shot stopping ability and positioning would make him a major asset to this team.

RB - Manuel Akanji. A starter for Manchester City F.C. and the Switzerland national football team, Manuel Akanji is one of the best defenders in world football. At 29 years old, he has many achievements including winning the Premier League twice and the UEFA Champions League. Though he represents Switzerland internationally, Manuel Akanji is Nigerian on his father's side. He mostly plays as a central defender but can play on either flank. His defensive capabilities, strength in physical duels, aerial ability and skill on the ball would shine on the right side.

CB- William Paul Troost-Ekong. The captain of the Nigerian national team--possibly not of this one though--and penalty taker who perpetually plays for the badge. The 31-year-old currently plays for Al-Kholood Club, but he has played all over the world, in places such as: The Netherlands, Türkiye, Greece, Italy, England and Belgium. He has led Nigeria to several international honors including: third place in AFCON 2019 and runner up in AFCON 2023. Additionally, he won the Africa Cup of Nations Player of the Tournament award during his latest major tournament.

CB- Oluwafikayomi Oluwadamilola Tomori. Commonly known as Fikayo Tomori, he is a 26-year-old defender who plays for AC Milan. A fast, strong, and intelligent player, Tomori provides a challenge to any attacker he faces. He plays for the England national football team but was born to Nigerian parents. He was born in Canada though and moved with his parents to England when he was still a baby.

LB (C) - David Alaba. A great of the game who needs no introduction, David Alaba has had an illustrious career, winning the Bundesliga trophy 9 times in a row, the La Liga trophy twice, and the UEFA Champions League 4 times, with 2 different clubs. The 32-year-old currently plays for Real Madrid CF--the most successful club in European history--where his defensive, offensive and leadership skills can shine alongside his wicked left foot. He captains the Austrian national football team but could have represented Nigeria through his father. Shockingly, he claims that no offers were ever made for him to represent Nigeria by the Nigerian national football team.

CM- Wilfred Ndidi. The defensive midfielder has been one of Nigeria's best players over the last decade. He played for Nigeria U17 and above, making his senior team debut in 2015. Since then, he has made 60 appearances for the Nigerian national team. He plays for Leicester City F.C. in the Premier League and matches the high pace of the league with his great anticipation and physical ability. His tackles would provide stability for the team and control the game. Though he has been unlucky with injuries, at 27 years old, his best years could still be to come.

CM- Jamal Musiala. One of the best young players in football. At just 21 years old, he has already won the Bundesliga four times and the UEFA Champions League with his club FC Bayern Munich. He represented the England national team at U21 level before switching to the German national team. As a German international, he has played in 3 major tournaments: Euro 2020, World Cup 2022 and Euro 2024 (where he was top scorer and on the Team of the Tournament). He is Nigerian from his father and has a German-Polish mother. He has excellent playmaking abilities and can effortlessly dribble past multiple defenders. He has great speed and goal scoring abilities and has given phenomenal performances against great opposition. Though he is primarily an attacking midfielder, he can play in a deeper role which he will be doing for this team.

CAM- Michael Olise. Similar to his club teammate and fellow Nigerian, Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise is a rising star in world football. The 22-year-old recently transferred to FC Bayern Munich after an amazing season at Crystal Palace F.C. and a silver medal at the Olympics for France. Despite the fact that he represents the France national team, he continues the trend of being connected to Nigeria through his father's side. His multi-ethnic status would have allowed him to represent England, France, Algeria or Nigeria. He has fantastic speed, intelligence and dribbling ability. He would attack through the middle on this team linking up with the teams' attackers and other midfielders.

RW- Bukayo Saka. Arsenal's Starboy. At only 23 years old he is already a starter for both his club team and the England national team. So far, he has many honors. He has been runner up twice in the UEFA EURO tournament (2020 and 2024) and played in the World Cup 2022 with over 40 appearances for the England national team. Individually, he has been the England Men's Player of the Year twice and Arsenal's Player of the Season twice. He has two Nigerian parents but was born in England. He has stated that: "Choosing Nigeria over England would be a tough decision," as he has lived in England his whole life and doesn't feel a strong connection to Nigeria, nevertheless he would be a great addition to this team. He has great speed and strength, and the ability to score after cutting in on his left foot. He is a spectacular penalty taker, employed as the main penalty taker for Arsenal and would take penalties for this team.

LW- Ademola Lookman. After a long battle between his stated goal of playing for the England national team and Nigeria's goal of adding his name to our roster, he decided to represent the Nigerian national team. He has represented the Nigerian national team 25 times, scoring 8 goals. He currently plays in the Serie A for Atalanta BC; he is one of their best players, scoring a legendary hat-trick in the 2023/24 season against Bayer 04 Leverkusen to win the Europa League. He is extremely explosive and technical, possessing great goal scoring ability and a high work rate. His electric play style would only make this team better. At only 26 years old, he hopefully has several great seasons ahead of him.

ST- Victor Osimhen. At 25 years old and linked with many of the best clubs in Europe, he is one of the best strikers in the world. He is currently at Galatasaray S.K. on loan from SSC Napoli, although a big transfer is expected soon. He is easily the best player on the Nigerian national team, having 22 goals in 37 appearances. He is a goal machine and has been honored with the African Footballer of the Year: 2023 and Serie A Footballer of the Year: 2023. He is an amazing athlete, combining pace, strength and aerial ability to put up ridiculous numbers. His knack for scoring goals would definitely complement the playmaking ability of the wingers and midfielders.

That's the team. Arguably the most talented squad in world football put together using the sons of Nigeria. Interestingly, most of the diaspora players are first generation and have very strong genetic connections to this country. Either their parents or grandparents lived in Nigeria. I interpret this observation as the players talent coming from their Nigerian side and their training coming from their European childhoods

Apart from an interesting thought experiment, this team is a testament to the talent produced by Nigeria that is lost to European countries. We could be a true powerhouse and excel in anything if we could fix our political and economic problems. The difference between the UK and Nigeria is not enigmatic; the problems that we face that they have solved are clear; all we need to do is the same. Easier said than done of course, but we clearly have the talent, and if we could convince Nigerians to choose Nigeria, we would be unstoppable. European and South American nations have done this for almost a hundred years, Morocco has done this recently and I have hope that Nigeria can follow suit.