Monrovia — Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Thomas Fallah, has proposed a retreat for lawmakers and staff to address divisions within the House and promote unity ahead of the 2025 legislative session.

Fallah described the retreat as essential for "amending broken wounds" and ensuring a unified approach to the upcoming legislative duties. He noted that the gathering would provide a platform to establish policies and priorities for 2025, particularly as the House prepares for intense debates and legislative deliberations in the coming months.

In a detailed proposal to the leadership of the Committee on Rules, Order, and Administration, Fallah stressed the importance of including clerical and administrative staff alongside lawmakers. He argued that addressing broader institutional concerns, rather than limiting discussions to legislative funding, would foster a more holistic approach to unity and efficiency.

"Retreats are a common practice across government branches," Fallah stated. "The essence of a retreat is to meet, discuss issues, and chart a way forward. Challenges will always arise, but it is our collective ability to tackle them that matters."

The Deputy Speaker expressed optimism that the retreat would create opportunities for reconciliation and collaboration. He emphasized the importance of turning internal differences into collective strengths, pledging support to the Executive and Judiciary branches, as well as local governance counterparts.

"We can transform our differences into strengths and pledge unwavering support to the other branches of government," Fallah noted, urging lawmakers to prioritize the national interest over personal or political disputes. "Liberia is all we have. This is not about winning or losing; it's about putting the interest of our country first."

Acknowledging previous tensions within the House, Fallah encouraged his colleagues to embrace reconciliation and set collective goals for the nation's welfare. Welcoming the joining of some lawmakers to the majority bloc, he expressed hope for increased participation in the upcoming session.

"We have an obligation to the people we serve. Let us approach this new journey in 2025 with renewed dedication and purpose," Fallah stated.

Meanwhile, four lawmakers who previously supported embattled Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa's faction have shifted allegiance to the Majority Bloc. Representatives Sumo Mulbah (CDC, District #3, Montserrado County), Priscilla Cooper (District #5, Montserrado County), Ellen Attoh Wreh (District #3, Margibi County), and Romeo Quioh (District #1, Sinoe County) announced their realignment during the final sitting of the first session of the 55th Legislature.