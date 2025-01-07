Liberia: Henry Costa Steps Away From Politics, Urges Unity

7 January 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Nyantee S. Togba

Monrovia — Renowned political commentator and podcast host Henry Costa has extended a call for national unity, urging Vice President Jeremiah Koung to move beyond political differences for the greater good of Liberia.

Speaking on his widely followed podcast on Monday, Costa appealed for reconciliation and cooperation, stating that it is crucial at this time to prioritize the nation's progress over personal grievances.

"I think it's time to bury the hatchet," Costa said in a direct address to Vice President Koung. "There's so much at stake, and we must focus on working together to build a better Liberia."

Costa also announced his decision to step away from active political engagement, choosing instead to focus on the private sector, particularly the mining industry. He expressed a commitment to contributing to Liberia's economy through private enterprise.

"It's time to make more money in the private sector," Costa remarked. "I've decided I don't want to work in government. I want to contribute to the economy through private enterprise."

Reflecting on his past political stance, Costa acknowledged his lack of support for President Joseph Boakai during the elections but commended the administration for its swift start in addressing national issues.

"I may not have supported President Boakai, but I must admit the speed and effectiveness with which government services are being delivered is impressive," he noted, citing the expedited processing of his mining paperwork in under two weeks--a stark contrast to the six-month delays under previous administrations.

Despite his withdrawal from active politics, Costa assured his audience that he would continue to offer advice on national issues when necessary. He expressed optimism about the country's trajectory under the new administration.

"I believe this government has the potential to succeed, and I remain hopeful for Liberia's progress," Costa said.

